Ellen DeGeneres Dubbed ‘Meanest Person Alive’ On Social Media?

Truth rating: 3

By Brianna Morton |

Is Ellen DeGeneres one of the meanest people alive, as alleged recently by a tabloid? The outlet took a discussion from Twitter as the basis of this targeted accusation. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and discovered that the truth is more complicated than it seems.

The Globe reported that DeGeneres is considered “one of the meanest people alive.” The outlet then recounts selected stories taken from Twitter that were negative towards the daytime talk show host. The often debunked publication quoted one poster who said, “A new staff member was told ‘every day she [Ellen] picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day.’”

Another of the “various alleged encounters of the meanie kind” claimed that DeGeneres also reportedly once got a waitress fired after complaining about the server’s chipped nail polish. Gossip Cop looked into the Twitter thread this outlet pulled from to make this article, and we can understand why the outlet stopped at two stories.

First of all, the story about the waitress getting fired over chipped nail polish was a bit too dastardly to be believed. Gossip Cop found the tweet behind the story and noticed a key difference. The tweet said the poster had “almost” gotten fired. Either the outlet purposefully didn’t quote the whole tweet in order to make Ellen DeGeneres look worse, or they badly paraphrased a story without verifying they got the facts right first. Whichever one it was, it’s just more proof of the tabloid’s shoddy reporting. Wearing fingernail polish is often prohibited in most food service industries, especially when the worker comes in direct contact with customers’ food. Even if DeGeneres really did make the complaint, it’s a reasonable one since it’s something that could affect food safety and hygiene.

As far as the rest of the Twitter thread goes, many of the stories within it were secondhand tales at best. “An old friend” who worked on the same lot, a “comic” they know who became friendly with DeGeneres, and some just “heard” from an unknown supposed connection.

The thread was also full of joke stories, with some claiming the Ellen host blamed a fellow gym-goer for a fart, pushed a server’s face into a hot bowl of soup, and killed their entire family. Obviously some posters weren’t taking this too seriously. Ellen DeGeneres also had a few people stand up for her, which the outlet didn’t bother to print since it would cast doubt on their decided-upon narrative. Some shared stories of DeGeneres’ generosity or times when she was kind to them. Others chided the original poster for essentially encouraging slander. The publication clearly just picked the stories that would make DeGeneres look bad, but it’s clear that there’s been a mix of experiences over the years.

Gossip Cop determined this story was somewhat false, but it carried some elements of truth. No one is ever always happy and kind toward everyone, so it’s more than possible that some people have had bad experiences with Ellen DeGeneres. And while some of the posters clearly had humorous intentions with their stories, there may be true stories in that thread. Some who shared stories used their verified profiles, meaning they couldn’t be hiding behind fake personas. That does add a bit of legitimacy to their tales, but without proof, who can say if those events really took place or are free from exaggeration?

Honestly, it’s hard to trust any story in the Globe about DeGeneres. Just a few months ago Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for falsely reporting that DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, couldn’t stop arguing over adopting a gorilla. This same outlet also wrongly claimed that DeGeneres was furious about Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show. Gossip Cop pointed out that the two talk-show hosts actually like each other and have visited each other’s sets to promote the new show. Everything this outlet writes should be taken with a grain of salt.