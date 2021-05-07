Ellen DeGeneres Denies Marital Troubles As She Moves Into Courteney Cox’s House

Ellen DeGeneres recently welcomed Friends actress Courteney Cox to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host thanked Cox for letting DeGeneres stay at her home. Before that admission could fuel any rumors, however, DeGeneres quickly defended her marriage.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen Show, Courteney Cox video-called in for a chat with Ellen DeGeneres. The two chatted about the fact that DeGeneres was currently staying in Cox’s home, with the comedian cheekily referring to Cox as her “landlord,” though the Scream actress fired back that she thought of DeGeneres as more of a “roommate.”

‘Roommates’ Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Joke About Sharing A Home

Cox then described how she’d cleared space for DeGeneres in her home but was dismayed to return home and find DeGeneres’ stuff occupying both the space she’d cleared for her, as well as the space reserved for Cox. DeGeneres laughed as Cox jokingly called her a “terrible roommate,” then quickly placed the blame on her wife, Portia de Rossi. DeGeneres then took a moment to explain the situation, since people might otherwise jump to less-than-flattering conclusions.

DeGeneres Denies Having Marital Problems

“I’m not having marital troubles,” DeGeneres said, “I’m not out of my house because I’m…I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.” Though the audience laughed, DeGeneres’ face remained deadpan. For years, the tabloids have run rampant with rumors that DeGeneres and de Rossi were on the verge of divorce, so it’s understandable that the talk show host would want to get ahead of the inevitable supermarket rag stories. “We sold our house here in Beverly Hills,” she continued, “and I needed a place to stay and you [Cox] were kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house.’”

The tabloids’ fascination with Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’ marriage hasn’t gone unnoticed at Gossip Cop. There’s been endless speculation and rumors over the years that the two would split at any moment over any number of trivial reasons. Not one of these rumors turned out to have any truth to them. As tired of busting these ridiculous stories as we are, it must be even more tiresome for DeGeneres. After all, she’s at the center of these oftentimes insulting and mean-spirited stories. It has to be exhausting to always have to consider the rumors that can spawn from innocent anecdotes, yet that’s exactly what DeGeneres has to do time and again, which is sad.

