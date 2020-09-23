Ellen DeGeneres 'Declaring War' On Hollywood? Alec Baldwin Defends Her

As Ellen DeGeneres was in the midst of public backlash over allegedly fostering an unhealthy work environment, one tabloid said she was planning to declare war on Hollywood for no having her back. Now that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is back on the air, Gossip Cop is going to look into the rumor.
According to the National Enquirer, Degeneres is warning her famous friends to defend her “or be prepared for the consequences.” Insiders told the tabloid that DeGeneres was “desperately trying to round up more A-list allies.” She was all alone because “nobody wants to be associated with Ellen’s freefalling reputation right now.”
DeGeneres plan for revenge? She’s going to name the names of the Hollywood phonies. “She won’t be afraid to uncover rocks to reveal the darkest and most embarrassing secrets,” an insider told the tabloid. DeGeneres will “make them pay for their silence.”
Gossip Cop debunked a very similar story from In Touch about DeGeneres feeling abandoned by her Hollywood friends. Most of the celebrities we listed then are listed in this Enquirer story: Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, Kevin Hart, and more. It’s weird for the tabloid to present these names and continue to act like this is a “sparse” group. Numerous A-listers have continued to have DeGeneres’s back amid her toxic workplace allegations.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned for its eighteenth season this week. The list of guests for her return week contains all the big Hollywood guests we’ve come to expect from the show: Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, and Kris Jenner just to name a few. DeGeneres’s return monologue started with a not-very-vindictive sounding apology over her workplace culture.
One big guest, Alec Baldwin, took some time to publicly support DeGeneres:
you are one of the funniest and most talented people in all of show business… don’t you stop doing what you’re doing.
Clearly Hollywood still has DeGeneres’s back and she didn’t need to reveal dirty secrets to get it. The story is false.
The Enquirer has been busted for phony DeGeneres stories loads of times. Gossip Cop snuffed out a story about the host going on a “scary spending spree,” which made Portia de Rossi angry. The toxic workplace stories lead to this tabloid reporting that DeGeneres would quit the show. DeGeneres and de Rossi are still happily together, and it doesn’t look like DeGeneres has any plans to walk away from the show.
This tabloid was busted for a very similar story about celebrity guests choosing The Kelly Clarkson Show over the stalwart Ellen. As we pointed out, famous guests are still flocking to DeGeneres, so all these abandonment stories are unfounded.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.