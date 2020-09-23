Ellen DeGeneres 'Declaring War' On Hollywood? Alec Baldwin Defends Her

Tabloid Has Targeted DeGeneres Before

The Enquirer has been busted for phony DeGeneres stories loads of times. Gossip Cop snuffed out a story about the host going on a “scary spending spree,” which made Portia de Rossi angry. The toxic workplace stories lead to this tabloid reporting that DeGeneres would quit the show. DeGeneres and de Rossi are still happily together, and it doesn’t look like DeGeneres has any plans to walk away from the show.