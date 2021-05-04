Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby

Rumor has circulated over the past few weeks that Luke Bryan was the father of Maren Morris’ newborn child. Bryan, who is married with two kids, addressed the rumors for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this morning. The American Idol judge also shared how he first learned about the rumors and what he said to Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd.

Luke Bryan, who has fully recovered from his bout with COVID-19, was today’s in-studio guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Host Ellen DeGeneres clearly had one question on her mind and she wasn’t about to let the opportunity to ask it pass her by. After discussing Bryan’s upcoming documentary, DeGeneres asked, with a completely straight face, “You know what you don’t address, which I was hoping you’d address in the documentary, is being the father of Maren Morris’ child.” Bryan let out a bark of laughter, causing DeGeneres to pause for a moment, before she continued on, “I mean, why don’t you talk about that?”

How The Luke Bryan – Maren Morris “Love Child” Rumor Began

To give a bit of background on this rumor, it all began with a truly unfortunate typo. In an article that has since been updated to correct the mistake, The Sun accidentally referred to the father of Maren Morris’ child as Luke Bryan instead of Ryan Hurd. Morris is apparently already aware of the rumors and jokingly posted about it to her Instagram Stories, tagging Bryan in a caption that read, “I guess the cat’s outta the bag,” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Bryan hasn’t publicly acknowledged the silly rumor until DeGeneres questioned him about it. In fact, he’d been unaware of his apparent “love child” until he got a call from his mom one morning, he told DeGeneres. “And she goes, ‘I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing…It says you fathered Maren Morris’ child!’” Bryan said the rumor was especially awkward for him, since one of his new singles, “Waves,” which is out now, was written by Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd.

Luckily it seems like everyone involved in the silly, and absolutely untrue, rumor had a sense of humor about it. “I shared it from my mother straight to Ryan,” Luke Bryan recalled, adding, “And I said, ‘Buddy, I think we need to talk.’” Just in case anyone out there actually believed the tall tale, Bryan was sure to add, “I am NOT the father. We can call Maury Povich in, or however y’all wanna go about it.” Always the joker, DeGeneres replied, “No, we have the test here. We’re gonna give it backstage,” before tossing to a commercial break. Something tells us that a paternity test is totally unnecessary.

