 by Cortland Ann
 by Cortland Ann
 by Jane Andrews
 by Brianna Morton
Ellen DeGeneres Buying Portia De Rossi $14 Million Ranch To ‘Save Their Marriage’?

Cortland Ann
4:00 pm, June 9, 2021
Portia de Rossi holding hands with Ellen DeGeneres
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres is a known house hopper – meaning she buys a lot of houses and lives in them for a short amount of time. However, one tabloid is claiming the talk show host just bought her wife Portia de Rossi a $14.3 million mansion in Montecito, California to repair their relationship. Gossip Cop investigates the expensive real estate purchase.

Rebuying A $14 Million Home?

In Touch is reporting the Finding Nemo star is repurchasing a home for her wife that she sold back in 2018. “Portia always loved it there and since they’ve had a few rocky years — Portia was always pressuring Ellen to retire, but she wouldn’t — Ellen bought its back for her,” an unnamed insider spilled to the magazine. They went on to reference DeGeneres’s most recent controversy, her show’s toxic work environment, and how that had allegedly affected her marriage. Her upcoming nineteenth season is set to be her last. “Ellen just lost her talk show; the last thing she wants is to lose her wife too,” they said. 

The star apparently paid over $3.3 million more than she sold it for. “She’s desperate to please Portia; that’s what it comes down to,” the source continued. Apparently, the acquisition of the six-acre, 7,000 square foot home made the Arrested Development star really happy. “Hopefully it will be enough to save their marriage because their issues run deep,” the secret insider concluded.

Not The Real Story Here

This story would like you to believe it’s about an expensive real estate deal when in actuality it is about the couple’s marriage and relationship possibly being on the rocks. It is true that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi rebought the ranch-style home they sold back in 2018 for a whopping $14.3 million. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the current housing market affects celebrities just as much as everyday folk, as the couple ended up paying $2 million over the asking price to take the house back.

As for the health of the couple’s relationship, de Rossi and DeGeneres have been married since 2008 and still seem very much in love. Early in May, the Scandal actress appeared on Ellen to celebrate 3,000 episodes of her show. She also actively posts pictures of the life she shares with DeGeneres on her Instagram page, the same place she defended her wife when allegations first surfaced. Unless they publicly state it themselves, it’s safe to say the couple is doing just fine.

These kinds of marriage rumors are nothing new for de Rossi and DeGeneres. Last week, Gossip Cop debunked a story claiming the couple’s marriage was in trouble and needed to head to their Rwandan gorilla sanctuary to reconnect after Ellen finishes filming her show. The tabloids will go to any lengths to find a story about the two.

