Ellen DeGeneres Bullied Several Celebrity Guests, Fans Say

Though Carey kept mum about her feelings about that situation for years, with the upcoming release of her memoir, she recently spoke with Vulture about the experience. “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” she explained. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.” Considering all the hot water DeGeneres is already in at the moment, Carey went on to say, “I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.” Carey added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [singing] ‘What are you going to do?’”