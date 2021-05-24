Ellen DeGeneres Asked CNN’s Van Jones About Kim Kardashian, Here’s What He Said

CNN’s Van Jones visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and the topic of discussion quickly turned to Kim Kardashian. Over the last few months, a handful of outlets have claimed that Jones and Kardashian are exploring a romantic relationship, though those allegations have been decisively shot down. Regardless of the romance rumors that surround them, however, the two have been working together on a shared passion project, and Jones had nothing but glowing praise to heap upon the reality star for the work she’s done.

Van Jones Gets Real About Kim Kardashian

Van Jones stopped by The Ellen Show today and had a heartfelt discussion with host Ellen DeGeneres about his work in the criminal justice system. While the two were on the subject, DeGeneres naturally brought up Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has been spending the last year studying to become a lawyer and has taken a vested interest in criminal justice reform.

Already, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has advocated for people she believed to be imprisoned unfairly, even visiting with former President Donald J. Trump during his term to argue her case. Her involvement in these cases has already generated results, though it’s clear that there’s still a lot of hard work ahead of her. Kardashian became an apprentice within Jones’ criminal justice reform organization and according to Jones, she’s “doing amazing.”

After DeGeneres asked how Kardashian was getting along with her law studies, Jones couldn’t say enough kind things about his legal protege. “She has used her platform to help people behind bars,” Jones told the talk show host. He also explained that her father, the late Robert Kardashian who famously worked on the OJ Simpson murder trial, had inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

Nothing But Praise For The Reality Star

“She always wanted to be a lawyer,” he continued, adding, “And so she decided, once she got a taste of what she could do, [to start] using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up. So I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have for criminal justice.”

Despite Jones’ effusive praise for Kardashian, it’s been made clear that the two are focused on their professional goals rather than some sort of romantic entanglement. While it’s true that they share some common values and interests in reforming the criminal justice system, there’s plenty of evidence that proves that Kardashian is simply not looking for a romance at the moment. Between raising her four children, her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, as well as her legal studies, Kim Kardashian obviously has a very full plate.

