Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Splitting Over Desire Ao Have A Baby?

Are tensions rising between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi? Gossip Cop has investigated multiple reports claiming just that. So why do the tabloids keep insisting that the couple is splitting over baby drama? Gossip Cop wants to take a look.

The couple can’t agree on having children

Since marrying in 2008, De Rossi and DeGeneres have been the target of plenty of baby rumors. In the past decade, multiple reports have claimed that De Rossi wants children, and DeGeneres has refused.

It is true that DeGeneres has always claimed that while she loves kids, she doesn’t think she will ever have any. That being said, De Rossi has always publicly maintained her and DeGeneres’s agreement on the matter.

There have been other wild speculations on the matter. Gossip Cop has investigated claims that DeGeneres was agreeing to have a child to save her marriage. Gossip Cop even reported earlier this month on the outrageous claim that the couple was hiding a secret son.

There’s never been any evidence of baby drama in their relationship, despite claims to the contrary. Gossip Cop has investigated these stories in the past and found them to be completely false.

DeGeneres’s Scandals Causing Tension

In addition to constant baby rumors, the couple is also a frequent target of divorce rumors. In the past year, DeGeneres has been the subject of toxic workplace allegations and has faced immense criticism from the public. Since DeGeneres has been in the line of fire, there’s been plenty of speculation as to how her marriage has been affected.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked a dramatic report that the couple was headed for divorce due to DeGeneres’s recent trouble in the press. The article claimed De Rossi was suffering through DeGeneres’s scandals and had finally had enough.

Speculation about the couple hasn’t stopped at baby drama and splitting rumors. Back in January, Gossip Cop investigated a report claiming the couple had plans to renew their vows. The report relied on a similar narrative that the couple was struggling amid DeGeneres’s recent scandals. They haven’t renewed their vows, but their marriage isn’t in need of saving either.

As with any marriage in Hollywood, and especially a longstanding marriage like DeGeneres and De Rossi’s, the tabloids constantly invent splitting rumors and family strife. Gossip Cop reported recently on speculation about George and Amal Clooney splitting. Gossip Cop also debunked the many rumors surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s marriage. What is clear about DeGeneres and De Rossi is that they have always publicly supported one another, and everything else is just speculation.

