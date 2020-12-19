Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Renewing Vows After Difficult Year?

Ellen DeGeneres did not have the best year. She came under fire after allegations about her presided over a toxic workplace, and ended the year by getting COVID-19. One tabloid says her marriage has also been suffering, but that she and Portia de Rossi are going to renew their vows and get a fresh start. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, DeGeneres “is hoping to put her troubles behind her, and that includes patching up her marriage to Portia de Rossi.” A source tells the tabloid that “Ellen wants to prove to Portia that she really does come first, not her career.” De Rossi “felt underappreciated” while DeGeneres got the Ellen DeGeneres Show back on track.
To make things right, “Ellen sat Portia down for a heart-heart… and suggested they repledge their love by renewing their vows.” De Rossi was on board, and now the two are planning for a vow renewal “in an intimate beach ceremony.” The article concludes by saying DeGeneres “Wants to make sure Portia knows that she doesn’t take her for granted.”
This is a lot of information for anonymous sources to have. Not only does this tabloid claim to know where the renewal will be held but also how de Rossi felt when DeGeneres went back to work. This conundrum is very common in tabloid stories as the only people who would actually know about a conversation like this, the couple themselves and their absolute closest confidants, would never in a million years tell OK! about it.
De Rossi has stood by her wife through this entire year. She posted on Instagram to back-up DeGeneres when the allegations were trending on Twitter.
The two are currently working on Ellen’s Next Great Designer for HBO Max together.
While it’s safe to say DeGeneres may not have had an ideal year, that year did not include marital drama or a relationship crisis. This story, which lacks any hard evidence and relies on unreliable hearsay, is completely false.
This tabloid has no insight into de Rossi and DeGeneres’s homelife. Last year it said the two were having a baby through IVF, and later that the two were breaking up. They neither had a baby nor did they get divorced. Gossip Cop busted its story claiming Kristen Bell was the “heir apparent” of the Ellen empire, but she’s a very busy actress and isn’t dropping everything for daytime TV. This tabloid shouldn’t be trusted with stories about DeGeneres’s show or her life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen