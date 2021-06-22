Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Planning ‘Fixer Upper’-Type House Flipping Show?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, June 22, 2021
Ellen Degeneres on the right, sitting with Portia de Rossi.
(Getty Images)

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi planning a new HGTV-style show? One report says the couple wants to use home repair to liven up their image. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ellen Gives Nasty Image A Makeover’

According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres is planning to put her house-flipping skills on display. She and de Rossi want to repair their image by doing a new house-flipping show to aid those in need. A source says “given the flak Ellen’s received recently – and to reinforce her giving nature – she’s going to be flipping the homes of people who have suffered terrible tragedies and flopping them into their dream homes!”

DeGeneres has years of experience in flipping homes, so she can use these skills for the greater good. Following her toxic workplace allegations, she needs to do all she can to save her image. The story concludes with a source saying, “Ellen wants to come off as warm and fuzzy now.”

Not Entirely Accurate

This story originally came out last year, but Gossip Cop didn’t know enough to debunk it back then. DeGeneres and de Rossi actually are working on a show, but it’s not quite what this tabloid describes. The Enquirer sees DeGeneres working on an image-saving Extreme Makeover/Fixer Upper hybrid, but no such project actually exists.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are collaborating on Ellen’s Next Great Designer for HBO Max. The program sees hand-picked designers competing for $100,000. She’s also producing loads of other projects like The Masked Dancer and Lady Parts, but there is no philanthropic home design show on the horizon.

DeGeneres has consistently distanced herself from the toxic workplace allegations, so Gossip Cop doesn’t think she views her own image as tarnished. In the year since this story came out, there have been zero details or press releases about the described show, so we know this story is false.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid recently claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi were moving to Australia, but their home is still in Hollywood. The Enquirer also reported that de Rossi was in a fury over DeGeneres’ ex, yet it could provide no proof of this.

In an especially cruel story, it declared that de Rossi could relapse because of the toxic workplace scandal. This tabloid views DeGeneres and de Rossi not as folks worthy of empathy, but as punching bags to be mined for stories. It has no insight into their careers or personal lives whatsoever.

