Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi On The Verge Of Divorce? Here’s What We Know

Ellen DeGeneres Took Out Her Anger On Portia De Rossi?

A couple of weeks ago, the National Enquirer reiterated a similar report by asserting DeGeneres was lashing out at de Rossi. The paper claimed the daytime host’s anger over her lackluster ratings caused her to attack anyone around her. But, the former actress was DeGeneres’ common target. "It’s been hell at home for Portia,” the snitch continues. “Ellen’s been sniping at her about anything and everything from her public problems to whether her dinner is hot and on time,” an insider revealed. The source added de Rossi was so uncomfortable that she was “counting down the days” until DeGeneres returned to work. Gossip Cop busted the report. At the time, DeGeneres had already resumed filming her show following her Covid-19 diagnosis. Also, we highly doubted the spouses were at odds since the coronavirus is a pretty serious illness.