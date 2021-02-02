Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi On The Verge Of Divorce? Here’s What We Know

Last year, Ellen DeGeneres came under fire after allegations that her daytime show was a toxic work environment. Since then, rumors continue to swirl her marriage to Portia de Rossi was also in crisis. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories about DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage.
In late 2020, New Idea alleged Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's had become a war zone because DeGeneres was taking out her professional frustrations on her wife. The magazine purported the two’s marriage may not make it due to DeGeneres secretly purchasing a home without consulting de Rossi. An insider added de Rossi was taking the brunt of the talk show’s exasperation. "Nothing she does is right. They've not agreed on any big decisions all year, including Portia being offered her own online cooking show and Ellen refusing,” the insider claimed. Gossip Cop clarified that while the host was under a lot of stress, that didn’t mean she was unleashing her fury on her wife. Plus, DeGeneres supports her wife’s cooking show, making the report even more absurd.
A couple of weeks ago, the National Enquirer reiterated a similar report by asserting DeGeneres was lashing out at de Rossi. The paper claimed the daytime host’s anger over her lackluster ratings caused her to attack anyone around her. But, the former actress was DeGeneres’ common target. "It’s been hell at home for Portia,” the snitch continues. “Ellen’s been sniping at her about anything and everything from her public problems to whether her dinner is hot and on time,” an insider revealed. The source added de Rossi was so uncomfortable that she was “counting down the days” until DeGeneres returned to work. Gossip Cop busted the report. At the time, DeGeneres had already resumed filming her show following her Covid-19 diagnosis. Also, we highly doubted the spouses were at odds since the coronavirus is a pretty serious illness.
Not too long afterward, the Enquirer contended Portia de Rossi warned Ellen DeGeneres ex-girlfriend, Anne Heche, to stay away from her. The tabloid alleged de Rossi actress was filled with fury over Heche declaring she would love to reunite with DeGeneres. De Rossi believed Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997-2000, was only using the supposed reunion for publicity. An insider stated de Rossi “believes Anne is using Ellen to drum up publicity for herself. But Portia’s indicated any dreams of any kind of reunion will remain a fantasy as long as she’s around.” The informant further revealed de Rossi “proved” she was committed to her wife and that a reunion between Heche and DeGeneres was never happening. Gossip Cop dismissed the overdramatic tale. Even if Heche did appear as a guest on DeGeneres' show, that doesn’t mean anything romantic would happen between the two.
The Enquirer once again tried to imply DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage was in peril and that the host wanted to have a baby with her wife to salvage their relationship. Since both DeGeneres and de Rossi have been adamant about not having children, Gossip Cop didn’t buy this report from the jump. Still, the outlet alleged DeGeneres hoped a baby would be the answer to the couple’s supposed problems. The paper also claimed DeGeneres’ thought a baby might improve her image. As Gossip Cop explained, neither DeGeneres nor de Rossi wants to have children and the idea of using a baby as a prop for one's career is insulting. And, from our standpoint, the couple’s marriage isn’t in crisis either.
Sure, Ellen DeGeneres caught a lot of heat last year, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking it out on her wife, or that the two are having issues. Portia de Rossi has stood by DeGeneres’ side, and that should be enough to show the pair are just fine.
