Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Had ‘Worst Fight Ever’

A new report says that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have had their worst fight ever. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Here’s what we know.

Portia de Rossi Is Furious

“Ellen & Portia: Worst Fight Ever!” reads the headline from a new piece by New Idea. According to the outlet, de Rossi “stormed out” on DeGeneres after the two got into an explosive door-slamming row. The magazine states that the spat began after de Rossi confessed to her wife that she wanted to start working again.

“It’s just completely ridiculous that Ellen doesn’t let Portia make her own career choices,” says an insider. “Ellen is a brand, so she has to make sure Portia’s roles are right but she missed out on a Marvel gig last year because Ellen’s lawyers were playing hardball over the contract.” The informant further reveals, “There’s a lot of bitterness and anger between them, she [de Rossi] wants to be more than Mrs. DeGeneres.”

What’s Going On Between DeGeneres And Her Wife

Gossip Cop can correct this story. In 2018, Portia de Rossi announced that she was retiring from acting on her wife’s daytime talk show, but she did clarify that she’d make an exception for any future episodes of Arrested Development. Since the former actress is retired, it doesn’t make sense to say that she “missed out” on any opportunities or that Ellen DeGeneres was picking out her roles.

Recently, during an interview with People, DeGeneres revealed that de Rossi was her “source of strength” after the host was accused of creating a “toxic work environment.” “It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her. It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective,” the daytime host shared.

Portia de Rossi Is Plenty Busy

From what we gather, the magazine is using whatever narrative it can to suggest that there’s some sort of problem between the spouses. Additionally, de Rossi is the owner of her art company, General Public, which she still runs. Despite de Rossi’s retirement from acting, she has her hands with other endeavors she’s interested in.

Plus, this isn’t the first time New Idea claimed that the spouses were involved in an ugly fight. Two months ago, the magazine asserted that Ellen DeGeneres was lashing out at Portia de Rossi. The publication reported that DeGeneres was taking out her frustrations on her spouse of 12 years after she faced tremendous backlash about mistreating her staff. Gossip Cop clarified the report and explained that de Rossi has been very supportive of her wife amid the scandal.

Weeks later, the outlet contended that de Rossi and DeGeneres turned their home into a war zone with fights and secrets. Gossip Cop busted the story and once again explained that the couple isn’t having any severe marital issues.