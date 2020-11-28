Elle MacPherson No Longer Dating Controversial Anti-Vax Doc?

‘Romance Woes For Elle’

According to New Idea, Macpherson went on a social media tirade “seemingly confirming rumors she and her man… have called it quits.” Macpherson has been “under pressure from friends and family to walk away” from the “denounced doctor, given he’s taking heat from all over the globe over his discredited claims that vaccines are linked with autism.” A source calls Wakefield the “unofficial ‘father’ of the anti-vax movement” who gets an extraordinary amount of hate mail, adding pressure for Macpherson to leave.