Elle Macpherson Getting Married In Intimate 'Wedding Of The Year' Ceremony?

Wedding Bells For Divorcees

According to New Idea, Macpherson has “wanted to marry” Andrew Wakefield “ever since she met him” in 2017. Now that Wakefield “has finally divorced his wife,” the two are “planning a quickie ceremony.” It would be Macpherson’s third wedding, and the tabloid runs through her various divorces. While the tabloid claims the couple are planning something "low key," it also notes that it will be the "wedding of the year" and implies guests like President Donald Trump and golfer Greg Norman could be there. That doesn't sound very "low key" to us.