Elizabeth Moss Being Asked To Save The Church Scientology?

Will Elisabeth Moss become the new “Queen” of the Church of Scientology? A tabloid claims the actress is being asked to step up and save the controversial religious movement. Gossip Cop investigates the report.

All Hail Queen Elisabeth?

The Church of Scientology is, of course, a somewhat controversial religion. Several celebrities, including Elisabeth Moss, Tom Cruise, and John Travolta have long been members of the church and its practices. According to the National Enquirer, the church is now looking to “scrape off tarnish” from Danny Masterson’s rape accusations and is looking to Moss as it’s the savior. The tabloid writes that Moss is being crowned “Queen of Scientology” and is teaming up with its “poster boy,” Cruise, to rehab the religion’s scandal-scarred image.

Elisabeth Moss Is The New Face Of The Church Of Scientology?

Insiders claim that The Handmaid’s Tale actress is being tasked with rallying the faithful in California after Masterson, also a member of the church, was accused of and charged with raping three women. The case is still pending. The publication asserts the church is also looking for a new female face after the tragic passing of Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston. “Kelly’s death means Elisabeth is probably the most famous and successful Scientologist at the moment. With Cruise basing himself in London and the church headquartered in Florida, it means Elisabeth is Scientology’s leading member in Hollywood,” a source says.

Elisaebth Can Get The Job Done

The sketchy tipster continues that while Cruise “can be overt and even overbearing in his public activities on behalf of the faith, Elisabeth is leading more by example. That’s in line with her being raised in the church as opposed to coming to it as an adult, like Tom.” The insider further reveals Moss’s discipline and work ethic is what the church is looking for. “Elisabeth is dominating like Tom, but in her quiet, serious, non-flashy way. And it’s working: She has more work than she could ever need, and people are dying to act opposite her,” adds the source.

The informant concludes by saying, “Like Tom, that makes her into a walking commercial for how great Scientology is and how even after 40-some years of nonstop controversy, church members are still rocketing to the top in Hollywood.”

Elisabeth Moss Isn’t Saving The Church, Because It Doesn’t Need To Saved

Gossip Cop, however, can correct the story. A rep for the Church of Scientology denies the report and the notion that Elisabeth Moss will become the “queen” of the organization. Despite Danny Masterson’s sexual assault case causing some real issues for the religious institution — the actor’s alleged victims also filed a lawsuit against the church — the movement has faced scrutiny in the past and isn’t looking to anyone for saving.

More Bogus Reports About The Church

Gossip Cop has also corrected inaccurate stories from tabloids about the church before. Earlier this year, an affiliate of the Enquirer’s, In Touch, was busted by us for claiming John Travolta was breaking free from the church. In 2019, another outlet, the Globe, was debunked by us for alleging that Tom Cruise was trying to seduce Jennifer Aniston into joining the religion. Neither story was true, as we showed at the time.