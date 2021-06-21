Elizabeth Hurley’s Missing Her Top In Sizzling New Insta Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is enjoying another staycation in her usual style: by posting a nearly topless photo of herself to Instagram. The British actress has made a habit of posting suggestive photos of herself to the social media site, but her latest upload practically sizzles off the page.

Elizabeth Hurley Looks Amazing In Latest Topless Pic

Bedazzled star Elizabeth Hurley may have just turned 56-years-old, but she hasn’t stopped becoming even more beautiful as the years have passed. Hurley clearly has no problem showing off her enviable figure, not even when she’s showing off quite a bit of skin.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Hurley wore only a small, striped pair of bikini bottoms, but the top must have gone missing at some point. That’s the only reason we can think of to explain why the matching bikini top was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Hurley protected her modesty with a semi-sheer swimsuit cover-up.

The white, linen-like material was draped modestly across Hurley’s shoulders, covering most of her chest from view, although her curves were still partially exposed. The somewhat sheer material also gave enticing peeks underneath, though it did serve its purpose. The only accessory Hurley added to the look was a delicate, golden heart necklace, which looked so sweet in comparison to the undeniably sultry photo.

Another Staycation For Hurley

In the caption, Hurley wrote, “Having my own staycation… in my own home.” This isn’t the first staycation Hurley’s enjoyed since the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into quarantine. Earlier this year, as Great Britain dealt with a wave of frigid temperatures, Hurley amused herself and followers by posting throwback photos of herself on past vacations.

Obviously, Hurley was dying for some tropical weather, since most of the photos were from beach vacations where Hurley wore little else other than skimpy bikinis. Sounds like paradise, honestly. With restrictions in some countries easing, it’s possible that Hurley will finally get that destination vacation she’s clearly been itching for.

