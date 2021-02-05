Elizabeth Hurley's Abs Are So Toned In Latest Bikini Video It's Crazy

Elizabeth Hurley has recently been posting photos of herself vacationing in exotic locales while wearing nothing more than a skimpy bikini and a wide smile, which she's calling "pretend vacation". Today’s posting was a video of Hurley wearing a suggestively colored string bikini that left little to the imagination. The 55-year-old British actress might be stuck at home, but going through old videos and photos of herself in warmer times seems to be cheering her up a bit.
Eight days ago, Elizabeth Hurley departed on the “pretend vacation” that mainly involves posting pictures of herself wearing teeny bikinis. For the last three days in a row, Hurley has posted videos of herself doing everything from cavorting around on a beach to floating in a pool as blue as her barely-there swimsuit.
In the second video, Hurley acknowledges World Cancer Day. As the Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, Hurley urged readers to stay vigilant about self-checking and getting tested while sharing other facts about the deadly disease. In the video, Hurley wore a pink breast cancer awareness t-shirt along with leopard print bikini bottoms as she spun around playfully for the camera.
Today’s video featured Hurley wearing a beige string bikini, making the Bedazzled star almost look like she wasn’t wearing anything at all. Her toned abs and arms were fully on display as she stretched her arms wide and bid viewers a “Good morning paradise!”
The 10-day pretend vacation is nearly over, leaving us feeling oddly disappointed. It’ll be strange indeed not to wake up to a new picture of Elizabeth Hurley in a bikini. It's kind of nice to live vicariously through Hurley's beautiful vacation posts.
