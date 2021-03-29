Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Elizabeth Hurley clearly has no problem baring all, as her latest Instagram post proves, but recent rumors claim the British actress has plans to bare all in a reality show just yet. Hurley spoke out rumors that she and her son, Damian, would be appearing in their own “Walton-style” reality show, and she did so in a way totally unique to her.

Elizabeth Hurley To Star In Reality Show With Her Son?

The Sun on Sunday, a British tabloid, reported over the weekend that Elizabeth Hurley was eager to open up her life so fans could see what she was like at home. A source told the outlet, “Liz has a huge and loyal social media following and she knows they’d love to see more of her home life.” Not only that, the insider continued, but the Bedazzled star also thought starring in her own home movies would be fun.

It would also be an opportunity for her to spend more time with her beloved son and look-alike, Damian. The series would allegedly be “an eye-opening gander” into the intimate details of Hurley’s home life, the source went on to claim, and show a different side of Hurley that most know nothing about. “Although Liz is very glam, she’s also determined to show people how hardy she is,” the tipster insisted. “She’s great at DIY and she loves gardening.”

Hurley Weighs In

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest post on Instagram addressed the rumors and put them to rest. The actress totally denied that she was planning to shoot a reality show from home, adding “Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous.” She added a few kissy face emojis to close the message out.

The photo Hurley posted alongside the denial was a throwback of herself seated on a hay bale with her knees crossed over her chest. The actress appears to be completely nude, which has to be at least a little bit uncomfortable since she’s surrounded by itchy hay. Despite whatever discomforts she might be feeling, however, Hurley’s smile is as bright and winsome as ever. The carefree photo makes it clear that Hurley is above all the rumors about her and her family, and her nudity proves she has nothing to hide.

