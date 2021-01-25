Elizabeth Hurley Bares All To Celebrate Rare UK Snow

Elizabeth Hurley certainly seems to be enjoying the surprise snow in the United Kingdom, heading outside in almost nothing other than a luxurious fur coat. While she may have first come to the world's attention for wearing a Versace dress with oversized safety pins that was so iconic it became known as "THAT Dress," she obviously doesn't need much of anything to stand out.
The Austin Powers star posted a photo of her in nothing but white bottoms and a gorgeous furry coat set against an idyllic snowy background and wrought iron gate. The model tagged stylist Mike Adler, designer brand DSquared2 for her impressive coat, and her own beachwear line for her bottoms.
Hurley has kept herself busy with her fashion and brand work, although Gossip Cop did have to check into rumors connecting her with Justin Theroux a few years ago. She also isn't the only star to enjoy the brisk weather in her birthday suit. Just the other week, comedian Chelsea Handler went near-topless on a ski lift to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration. It's not exactly our favorite way to enjoy the snowy weather, but everyone celebrates differently.
