News

Elementary School Teacher Wins $2.1 Million Home From HGTV, But Will She Actually Live There?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
4:30 pm, August 26, 2021
Tiffany Brooks, wearing a purple top, stands in a well decorated home
(HGTV)

For the last seven years, Rock the Block star Tiffany Brooks has designed the HGTV Smart Home. Each year, millions of contestants enter for a chance to win a brand new home along with several other gifts. An elementary school support worker, Becky Dolan, from Seattle won this year’s contest, which was a home in Florida worth over $1 million. But, will Dolan abandon her life in Washington for one in Florida? Gossip Cop investigates. 

The 2021 HGTV Smart Home 

This year’s HGTV Smart Home, designed by Tiffany Brooks, is located in vibrant Naples, Florida. The famous designer describes the house as having an “air of luxury, but it’s not too pretentious.” The location was an important factor for Brooks when it came to designing the house. And Naples was by far the best choice. The designer explains that she loves Naples because of “how friendly it is while still having this feeling that you’re surrounded by luxury. “

In fact, by the end of the renovation process, Brooks claimed that this year’s HGTV Smart Home is easily one of her favorite projects she’s worked on. The house was built with luxury in mind and certainly has the features to prove it. Brooks made sure to include an open outdoor space, a multi-purpose study, and a slew of high-tech features. 

The Winner Of The HGTV Smart Home 

Out of over 100 million entrants, Becky Dolan was chosen to win this year’s HGTV Smart Home. And the Seattle resident certainly never believed she would be the recipient of the 2,600-square-foot home. “I never expected to win,” Dolan recalls, but she still diligently entered the contest each day. Each time she entered to win, Dolan described the house as “the kind of thing that is just fun to daydream about.”

But the massive house in Naples, Florida, wasn’t the only prize Dolan won for entering the contest. Dolan was also gifted $100,000 from LendingTree and her dream car; a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. While all these winnings seem like a dream come true, will Dolan actually move to Florida to live in the new house? 

What’s Next For Dolan And Her Family? 

Although Dolan doesn’t see Naples as a permanent home for her family, she isn’t letting her new house go to waste. Instead, Dolan sees the brand new house as a place where she can relax and enjoy the company of her friends and family. Dolan says that she and her family are “really looking forward to the time when we can host family and friends to visit.” And with an extra $100,000 in her pocket, she obviously has the means to do so.

