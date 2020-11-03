Eddie Vedder Says He Was "In Denial" After Chris Cornell's Death

Vedder was still reeling from the loss when he received word of Cornell's death. “When it happened with Chris, I’ve had to be somewhat in denial,” he said. “One way I was even able to do it, and I don’t think I had a choice. It’s just like, I was terrified of where I would go if I allowed myself to feel what I needed to feel or what I instinctively wanted to feel or how dark I felt. Because I didn’t see him that often in the last 10 years, probably only like four, five times and usually at a gig or something, I just kind of–I still haven’t quite dealt with it.”