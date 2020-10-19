Eddie Van Halen Being Buried With His Iconic Red And White 'Frankenstrat' Guitar?

The Most Famous Guitar In Rock

Obviously, the guitar was important to Eddie Van Halen. He built it himself in the very early days of Van Halen, combining everything he loved about the two most iconic guitar makers, Gibson and Fender. While the body is from Fender Stratocaster, the rest of the guitar is completely Eddie Van Halen’s own creation using different parts from different guitars to create exactly what he was looking for. Its signature paint job is recognizable to music fans across the globe. While Van Halen used a number of guitars across his 45-year career, none were as famous, or as instantly recognizable, as the Frankenstrat and the many versions of it Eddie Van Halen played.