Ed Sheeran’s Wife: What We Know About Cherry Seaborn

As one of the world’s best-selling recording artists, Ed Sheeran is a musical force to be reckoned with. Since first bursting onto the scene nearly a decade ago, the 30-year-old singer has won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 150 million records worldwide. He’s also stolen the hearts of many, many fans and has won the heart of a beautiful young Brit he’s known since high school. Read on to learn all about Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran’s wife.

Who Is Cherry Seaborn?

Cherry Seaborn was born in Suffolk, England, on May 6, 1992. She attended the same high school as her husband-to-be, but the two were not romantically involved at the time.

After high school, Seaborn attended Durham University in the UK. There, she became a collegiate field hockey star, leading the school’s team to two British University championship victories in 2012 and 2013. She continued playing field hockey after college graduation, and she traveled stateside to pursue a master’s degree in management studies at Duke University.

While she was in the U.S., Seaborn reconnected with Sheeran, who was also stateside. “I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Thinking Out Loud” singer told People in 2017. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [in the area]. It was around then, and we reconnected.”

According to Sheeran, the pair hooked up at a 2015 Fourth of July party hosted by none other than Taylor Swift.

“I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party,” he explained. “I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

The following year, Seaborn moved back to London, and Sheeran took a break from music to spend time with his new girlfriend. “We were basically like, ‘Let’s both quit our jobs and let’s have a year of forming a tight bond and a relationship,'” Sheeran said in a 2017 interview. “So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together.”

Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Got Married In 2019

As much as his fans may have disliked Sheeran’s decision to take a temporary step back from his career, it was clearly the right move. The singer married Seaborn in a top-secret ceremony in Framlingham, Suffolk, where the two grew up. According to reports, the wedding was intimate, relaxed, and absent of any big-time celebrity pals.

“It’s amazing that he’s the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed,” a source told The Sun in 2019. “Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions.”

Cherry Seaborn And Ed Sheeran Have One Beautiful Daughter Together

In August of 2020, Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Lyra Antarctica.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” the superstar singer announced in an Instagram post. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

Cherry Seaborn Is An Inspiration To Ed Sheeran’s Music

While Sheeran is notoriously private about his personal life, he’s alluded to Seaborn in a number of songs. In 2017, he told Us Magazine that the song “Perfect” was inspired by her.

“The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness,’ literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time,” he said.

He also references his lady love on Taylor Swift’s “End Game” when he sings: “Knew it when I was young / We connected when we were a little bit older.” Later in the song, he sings, “Something was born on the Fourth of July” — a reference to their rekindling in 2015.

But you can find Sheeran’s sweetest mention of his wife in the video for “Put It All On Me,” which profiles couples around the world. Sheeran and Seaborn appear as one of the featured sets of lovebirds, along with lower-thirds that read:

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the castle on the hill. A few years ago they reconnected, and there were fireworks. They married in January 2019.”

It doesn’t get much cuter than that!