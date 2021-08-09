120 Pairs Of This Panty Sell Out Every Minute–Here’s Why

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Girls, let’s face it. It’s hard to run the world while picking out wedgies. We spend a lot of time living, working and all-around slaying in our undies. Are they up for the challenge?

Great underwear is breathable and comfortable. In a perfect world, those undies are also affordable and ethically made. But finding underwear that fit all of that criteria is next to impossible—until now.

EBY’s Changing The Panty Game

Renata Black and Sofia Vergara founded Empowered By You (EBY) in 2017. But it all started back in 2005 when Black created a micro loan program that offered financial assistance to over 800 women.

Black was living in India at the time, where she came to understand the respect sari-covered women held for their lingerie. Inspired by the women she met, Black decided to build on her micro loan program by including a line of high-quality undergarments that were meant for empowerment rather than seduction.

The line of undergarments would push forth this initiative by helping Black regularly provide microﬁnance loans. Consequently, EBY was born and was committed to donating 10% of all proceeds to lead women out of poverty and into business.

Still, don’t be fooled by EBY’s humanitarian roots. EBY’s undies aren’t just charitable. They’re also plain amazing. In fact, EBY sells over 120 pairs of their classic seamless briefs per minute. And it’s easy to see why.

(EBY)

The Unicorn Of All Undies

With almost 9,000 five-star reviews, EBY has created a line of panties that do it all. The garments are comfy, stylish and reasonably priced all while empowering women.

What makes EBY so great, is that the brand uses a buttery soft nylon and spandex blend for its seamless panties, tanks and bralettes. The fabric is smooth and sleek (read: no more panty lines). To keep the fabric in place, EBY utilizes nylon flocking that won’t make you sweat or chafe.

More importantly, EBY knows the importance of breathable undies. The crotch of all EBY panties is 100% cotton. This reduces discomfort and the risk of UTIs and yeast infections.

But don’t take it from us, see what reviewers themselves had to say.

What People Are Saying

One reviewer said the minute she updated her undie drawer, her “constant UTI’s went away!”

Another describes the undies as clouds on your bum, while one claims she’s found her “holy grail of thongs.”

But as one reviewer highlights, EBY doesn’t just feature underwear, even though they’re our fav from the collection. EBY also houses tanks, bralettes and masks.

Other Products From EBY

EBY’s Invisible Cotton bralettes offer the same seamless design as EBY’s panties. The fabric’s cotton, nylon and elastane blend gives the bras an extra-comfy stretch.

Say goodbye to the bralettes that dig into your rib cage and shoulders after two hours! (Why did we all suffer through that for so long, anyway?)

(EBY)

Their tanks are also smoothing, fitting and have non-slip grips. EBY describes them as light compression tank top that “[hold] you in all the right places so your outfit on top looks killer.”

And can we talk about their masks? They’re described as “the cloth face mask of your dreams.” Crafted from antibacterial fabric, the mask is flexible and breathable.

But we can’t talk about EBY without returning to the brand’s central cause: women empowerment.

Putting Purchasing Power Back In Women’s Hands

The underwear industry has a long, troubling history. The industry has primarily catered to the male gaze. In doing so, the industry disempowers its entire consumer base.

But EBY is here to change that. EBY’s underwear is made for women by women.

The brand uses zero photoshop on their diversely cast models while prioritizing inclusive sizing, ensuring that every body can enjoy these top-notch products. And we can’t forget about their giveback program. To date, the company has invested nearly $300,000.

By doing this, EBY is putting the purchasing power back in your hands–through inclusivity, diversity, comfort and generosity.

In short, don’t choose between sexy and comfy or ethical and affordable. EBY lets you have it all, helping you slay (and change) the world with confidence.

Want To Shop EBY?

More Style Stories:

Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These Earrings And They Are Only $22

These Instagram Outfits Are Totally Day-To-Night Approved

Amazon Has The Chicest Sundresses For Summer & They’re All Under $25