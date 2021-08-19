Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Drew Barrymore shoots a sultry look over her shoulder on the red carpet News Drew Barrymore Flaunts 20 Pound Weight Loss In Flirty Yellow Swimsuit Pic

Last year, Drew Barrymore revealed she’d dropped a whopping 20 pounds thanks to the help of her friend and trainer Marnie Alton and despite spending the last year in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the talk show host has managed to keep the weight off. Obviously Barrymore has always been easy on the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Angelina Jolie smiling in a purple dress Celebrities Angelina Jolie Desperate For Cash, Trying To Land A Billionaire Boyfriend?

Is Angelina Jolie on the prowl for a rich new boyfriend? On tabloid insists Jolie is strapped for cash and looking for a beau with the funds to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Cash-Hungry’ Angelina Jolie Searching For ‘Big-Bucks Boyfriend’? This week, the Globe reports Angelina Jolie has hit hard times financially and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Mick Jagger in a navy coat and white shirt Baby Buzz Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’ The Globe reported Jagger was ready to settle […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lifestyle Serious E.Coli Outbreak Across Several States Potentially Linked To Boxed Cake Mix

We're here to tell you that a new E. coli outbreak is on the loose–but the suspected culprit is a bit surprising.

 by Kelsey Michal
Lifestyle

Serious E.Coli Outbreak Across Several States Potentially Linked To Boxed Cake Mix

K
Kelsey Michal
7:15 am, August 19, 2021
(Agnes Kantaruk / Shutterstock)

E. coli outbreaks are never good. And worse yet, they’re not that uncommon. And we’re here to tell you that a new E. coli outbreak is on the loose–but the suspected culprit is a bit surprising.

The 2021 E. Coli Outbreak

A series of E. coli infections were reported earlier in 2021, spanning across 12 states. The first recorded date of illness was February 2021, and the most recent one was in June. 

The states impacted were Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregn, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Thankfully, none of the patients who fell ill have died, though one patient has developed kidney failure. 

So, what’s the suspected source of this outbreak? Boxed cake mix.

Many of the patients who fell ill said they’d consumed cake mix shortly before getting sick. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still unsure which brand or brands were involved and are tracing store purchase records to try to solve this mystery.

Image of cake mix
(Aleksandr Gogolin / Shutterstock)

Should We Stop Eating Boxed Cake Mix?

When the E. coli culprit is still on the loose, it can be worrisome to consume boxed cake mix. However, we certainly don’t need to start avoiding it entirely.

However, this is a good reminder that food poisoning and E. coli infections can happen with just about any food, if we aren’t cautious enough.

How To Avoid Boxed Cake Mix Illnesses

Most of us have likely sampled uncooked cake batter by licking the mixing spoon clean. And the odds are usually in our favor, as we rarely get sick from doing so. 

However, if you’d like to give yourself some reassurance regarding E. coli infections, it’s best to avoid consuming raw cake mix. Cooking the batter is the only way to completely kill the E. coli bacteria, so it’s a good insurance policy for staying away from food poisoning.

And remember, while E. coli infections can be mild, they can also become quite serious and dangerous. So, it’s always a good idea to responsibly prevent an infection from happening.

More Trending Stories:

‘Nipple Lipstick’ Is The Strange New Way To Find The Perfect Nude Lip Shade
Peet’s Coffee Has Launched Their First Ever Flavored K-Cup Line
Jennifer Garner’s Genius Method For Leftover Chicken Soup Is Quick And Tasty

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.