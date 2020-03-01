Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin’s Relationship Timeline Is Too Cute

By Elyse Johnson |

Dylan Sprouse has been dating Barbara Palvin for two years. Even though this relationship is new, they make a very cute couple! The couple reside in Brooklyn together where Sprouse currently co-owns a brewery. Sprouse is best known for his role on the Disney show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which he starred in with his twin brother, Cole. Sprouse took a break from acting to attend college for four years. He later opened the All-Wise Meadery in 2018 and has since served as brewmaster. The actor has returned to his roots and will be starring in the film After We Collided, the sequel to the romantic drama After.

Palvin herself is a model and has appeared in various campaigns, including H&M and Victoria’s Secret. The two are definitely becoming a young power couple, but how did their romance begin?

How did Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse start dating?

According to the stars, they first met at a party. The two then began talking via social media after the model followed Sprouse on Instagram and the actor direct messaged her with his number and a polite message. Though the pair have always been somewhat quiet about their romance, Palvin posted a message for their two-year anniversary last June 19, hinting that that’s when the two probably had their first date.

In July 2018, the two were seen hanging out together, and Palvin hopped on a plane to visit Sprouse while he was in China. In August, Palvin wished Dylan Sprouse a happy birthday on her social media, seemingly confirming their relationship. “Even though it’s your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all. Happy birthday Boss Baby,” the model wrote as the caption.

Later that month, the two visited Hungary, where the model is from. Palvin’s parents still reside there, and Dylan Sprouse has since explained how he felt meeting them. “I wasn’t nervous to meet her parents, but the truth is that there is a language barrier, obviously. Her mother speaks a very tiny bit [of English], and I am not proficient in Hungarian. I’m trying, but learning is definitely an overstatement,” Sprouse stated to W.

The couple is the definition of “relationship goals”

In September 2018, the couple were seen attending fashion shows together during New York Fashion Week. They then attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in October 2018, where they both showed their shared love for anime with matching costumes, including two inspired by the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke. Sprouse was then seen supporting the model at the Victoria Secret show.

By January 2019, the two had moved in together. Barbara Palvin posted a picture of them standing in a room full of boxes on her Instagram. In June 2019, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary, and they each put touching photos and tributes to one another on their social media accounts. “Happy anniversary I love you,” the model wrote under a post with a heart emoji.

This past month, the couple attended the Oscars afterparty together, where Dylan Sprouse affectionately kissed his girlfriend on the cheek. The kiss was not only swoon-worthy but also solidified that the two are definitely in love!