Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Latest Charitable Outreach Is Especially Touching This Year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his big muscles, but obviously his biggest muscle is his heart. The wrestler-turned-actor recently made a charitable donation to 20 children’s hospitals across the nation that is sure to bring smiles. Somehow Johnson always manages to do exactly what’s needed in order to bring a little more brightness to a sometimes difficult world.
Johnson made an announcement on Monday that he was partnering with Microsoft 20 years after he and Bill Gates worked together to debut the “very first-ever Xbox console to the world” via Instagram. The gaming giant has teamed up with Johnson again to debut the new Xbox Series X, and the former wrestler was doing so in the big-hearted way that he’d come to be known for.
The new consoles would be sent to 20 different children’s hospitals that served over 50,000 kids. There would also be portable recreational kiosks called GO Kiosks, courtesy of Gamers Outreach for kids who couldn’t leave their rooms. These consoles, in addition to be the latest and greatest updates to the Xbox gaming system, would come with Johnson’s Brahma Bull logo, his autograph, and a message from the People’s Champ himself that reads,
Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
In his Instagram announcement, Johnson made sure to turn the attention from himself to the kids that this charitable act would affect, writing, “These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles,” adding,
You kids show me and the world, what real strength means.
Fame brings a lot of benefits, but the “best part of my fame,” Johnson wrote, was “stuff like this,” helping to bring a bit of joy to the people that need it the most. Johnson is far from the only celebrity exercising his heart muscles. Charitable acts are fairly common among the rich and famous, though there are definitely standouts. Camila Cabello has dedicated herself to charity in a way that’s incredibly inspiring. Johnny Depp has also made very generous contributions to charities in the name of his daughter, Lily Depp. Johnson has some competition on the charitable front, and for that, all of us benefit.