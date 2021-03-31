Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Family Photos Featuring Wrestling Legend Andre The Giant

Gossip Cop

Claudia Conway wears a hospital gown and face mask in the hospital News Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix. Claudia Conway Post TikTok Update She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, […]

 by Brianna Morton
A fluffy white dog is died and trimmed by a pair of dog groomers News ‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing.  PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Many reality TV show fans consider the Kardashians their guilty pleasure. Tabloids know this and love fueling phony rumors, especially when they concern Kim Kardashian’s love life. Here are a few that Gossip Cop has already cleared up in 2021. Dating Before Divorce Before the second oldest Kardashian sister and Kanye West officially announced their […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Kate Hudson wears a strapless gown and smiles in front of a gray background News Kate Hudson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Bathtime Photo

Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Family Photos Featuring Wrestling Legend Andre The Giant

B
Brianna Morton
1:56 pm, March 31, 2021
Dwayne The Rock Johnson wears a gray suit against a gray wall
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Not only is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a wrestling legend himself, but he was also surrounded by legends as a boy. Johnson, whose father and grandfather were also professional wrestlers, met the legendary Andre the Giant when he was just a kid and he’s got the photos to prove it. The two’s friendship will be featured in a “special” upcoming episode of Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Hero Is Bigger Than Life

Dwayne Johnson is promoting a special episode of Young Rock this week featuring one of the all-time wrestling greats, Andre the Giant. Johnson has spoken about Andre’s connection to his family in the past. In 2019, Johnson posted a throwback photo of his maternal grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia sitting with Andre comically perched on his lap. 

The picture was taken in the 70’s, and both men wore enormous grins. “They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy,” Johnson captioned the photo, adding, “they lived [life] to the absolute fullest.”

Today, while promoting the new episode of his sitcom, Johnson posted a pair of faded, family photos of himself as a boy posing alongside the wrestling icon. In one photo, Johnson grins while Andre holds him in one arm. In the second picture, Andre stands behind Johnson. 

Scroll Through To See The Rock’s Amazing Throwbacks

The wrestler-turned-actor reminisced about the man he knew, writing, “Andre was a one of kind special human being – I adored him and he was a hero.” He added that Andre had always treated him as kindly and as well as he’d treat his own son. “Maybe because we both had afros,” Johnson cheekily concluded. It’s obvious that the older man made quite an impact on Johnson as a boy, which makes it all the more touching that Johnson would want to immortalize his hero in this way.

