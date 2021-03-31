Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Family Photos Featuring Wrestling Legend Andre The Giant

Not only is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a wrestling legend himself, but he was also surrounded by legends as a boy. Johnson, whose father and grandfather were also professional wrestlers, met the legendary Andre the Giant when he was just a kid and he’s got the photos to prove it. The two’s friendship will be featured in a “special” upcoming episode of Young Rock.

Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Hero Is Bigger Than Life

Dwayne Johnson is promoting a special episode of Young Rock this week featuring one of the all-time wrestling greats, Andre the Giant. Johnson has spoken about Andre’s connection to his family in the past. In 2019, Johnson posted a throwback photo of his maternal grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia sitting with Andre comically perched on his lap.

The picture was taken in the 70’s, and both men wore enormous grins. “They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy,” Johnson captioned the photo, adding, “they lived [life] to the absolute fullest.”

Today, while promoting the new episode of his sitcom, Johnson posted a pair of faded, family photos of himself as a boy posing alongside the wrestling icon. In one photo, Johnson grins while Andre holds him in one arm. In the second picture, Andre stands behind Johnson.

Scroll Through To See The Rock’s Amazing Throwbacks

The wrestler-turned-actor reminisced about the man he knew, writing, “Andre was a one of kind special human being – I adored him and he was a hero.” He added that Andre had always treated him as kindly and as well as he’d treat his own son. “Maybe because we both had afros,” Johnson cheekily concluded. It’s obvious that the older man made quite an impact on Johnson as a boy, which makes it all the more touching that Johnson would want to immortalize his hero in this way.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video



Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation



Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?



Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors



Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden