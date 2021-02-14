Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Got Back To His Roots In First Instagram Post

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is famous now for his acting career, but he owes the WWE for launching him to superstar status. His very first post reflects his past and is the perfect example of Johnson’s gratefulness for where he came from.
Dwayne Johnson has become an Instagram favorite over the years. From his adorable interactions with his two youngest daughters to his insane workouts to, of course, his truly jaw-dropping cheat meals, his Instagram account is always entertaining. For nearly a decade, Johnson has kept fans up to date with his busy life, but it all started on February 17, 2013, when he uploaded his first post.
Johnson was already well on his way to becoming a household name thanks to his acting chops and Hollywood blockbusters like the Fast & Furious franchise, but his first post proudly reflected his WWE roots. Johnson, who appeared in the photo to be doing a press junket for his film G.I. Joe: Retaliation, was smiling in the photo as he looked down at his WWE championship belt.
Naturally, Johnson accompanied the post with a joke. “Rock. You. Instagram. We're open for business…” he captioned the photo, followed by the tongue-in-cheek hashtag, “#InstagramGetsRocked.” That certainly turned out to be true, so no one can be mad at The Rock for being a bit cocky.