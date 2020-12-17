Did Taylor Swift And Emma Stone Feud Over Wedding Plans? Celebrities Did Taylor Swift And Emma Stone Feud Over Wedding Plans?
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates Daughter’s 5th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post

Dwayne The Rock Johnson standing at a podium holding his daughter Jasmine when she was younger.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be known for playing tough guys in movies and with WWE, but fans know he’s really just a softy at heart. In his latest Instagram posts, he shows just how doting he is as a father with a heartwarming video of his family singing a South Pacific-inspired “Happy Birthday” to his daughter.

The Rock’s Family

Johnson has three daughters, one from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia, Simone, and two with his wife Lauren Hashian. His oldest with Hashian, Jasmine, or “Jazzy” as he’s been known to call her, is the star of the video. The Rock’s youngest, Tiana, sings along in her mother’s arms. Johnson also noted how important family is, especially in these weird times,

Like all of you families around the world, we’ve had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family. In the end, that’s really all that matters.

Like Father, Like Daughter

Two years, Dwayne Johnson posted a hilarious video of Jazzy on her birthday as well. In that video, she showed the world just how much she’s like her wrestler father when she exploded in laughter after slapping her father in the face. We already can't wait to see what he does next year!

