Dwayne Johnson Shares Nasty Looking Photo Of His New Recovery Tactic

Dwayne Johnson is obviously willing to do what it takes to keep himself as healthy and massive as possible. And given the wide array of ideas and theories when it comes to fitness and recovery, it’s no surprise that he’s willing to try something besides ice baths and muscle rollers.

Johnson took to Instagram to share a gnarly shot of the purple-spotted aftermath of his first try at the procedure known as cupping. Popular in Asian traditional medicine, the process involves using cups as vacuums on the skin to draw blood to the surface. During his time at the Olympics, Michael Phelps could frequently be spotted with the distinctive cupping marks as he set records and won gold medals. It’s not shocking to see that Johnson is giving it a go.

Dwayne Johnson Gets Cupped For The First Time

“First time cupper over here,” Dwayne Johnson wrote. “Looks more gnarly than it feels, but over all I enjoyed the therapy. Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250million year old dinosaur body balanced and optimal with not only all my past injuries but my daily grinding family/work/training/repeat schedule.”

“It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical. We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it.”

Michael Phelps himself cheered the actor on in the comments, calling cupping “the best,” while bodybuilder Kai Greene was astonished at the amount of cups Johnson had had applied.

The science behind cupping, however, isn’t exactly there. There are few conclusive studies pointing to any positive effects on recovery, and multiple doctors, publications, and journals have deemed it as a placebo at best and harmful at worst. The idea behind cupping, it’s argued, is that it draws blood to the surface of the skin and encourages blood flow. Given that the marks it causes are visible blood clots, it isn’t clear what exactly the benefit is besides providing a pleasant feeling for some. So long as it keeps The Rock happy and feeling good, then that’s all that matters.

