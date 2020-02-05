Why Dwayne Johnson Keeps Getting Big Roles

By Elyse Johnson |

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become a household name. The former wrestler went from being one of the most watched professional athletes to Hollywood’s most bankable star. In addition to his constant work in the film industry, the actor is also well-liked due to his charming personality and humble attitude. The Ballers star began acting in 2001 when he made his theatrical debut in the film The Mummy Returns as the Scorpion King. Johnson reprised the role in the spin-off movie of the same name.

Johnson continued to obtain roles in numerous action movies, his most successful one being his portrayal of Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious film series. Johnson’s most recent film, Hobbs and Shaw, grossed over $760.4 million worldwide. The movie was a spin-off of the Fast and Furious films and featured Jason Statham. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, grossed $962.1 million in the box-office.

Overall, the actor’s films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide. This makes Johnson one of the highest-grossing box-office stars of all time.

Can You Smell The Rock’s Success?

How did Johnson become one the most successful men in Hollywood? The actor credits his hard work and perseverance to the secret of his success. “So, what it takes to become… we’ll just say a bankable actor – you guys could say ‘biggest movie star in the world’ – it takes, again, hard work and it takes perseverance,” the actor stated. Johnson also shared that Hollywood is “demanding” and “difficult” but he tries to keep everything in perspective.

“And again it takes context and perspective, especially when you get into this world of Hollywood and the business of Hollywood. Because it is so demanding and it’s incredibly difficult,” the actor continued. His hard work has certainly paid off! Even his colleagues concur the actor’s reputation will bring guaranteed success to any film.

“[He] is as close to guaranteeing you butts in the seat as anybody can be,” NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer remarked. Beau Flynn, a producer who has collaborated with Johnson on various films, stated that the actor’s “smile is like a weapon.”

Despite the fact that the actor has already made a name for himself in the industry, he has no plans of slowing down. Johnson is slated to appear in the Disney film, Jungle Cruise, which is based on the popular ride at the Disney theme parks. The actor will also star in the action-comedy thriller, Red Notice, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.