Dustin Diamond Put Off Doctor Visit Over Fears Of Online Trolls Before Cancer Took His Life

Dustin Diamond passed away today shortly after announcing that he’d been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Just hours before the death of the Saved By The Bell star was announced, a source revealed that Diamond had hesitated to go to the doctor over fears of “public ridicule” and online tolls.
Dan Block, a close friend of Dustin Diamond, told The Sun in an interview that Diamond had been given weeks to live, but the actor passed away during transport to a hospice facility, according to a report from TMZ. Diamond, Block said, had noticed a “huge lump” on his neck a while back, but was apparently afraid of seeking out medical help. He was allegedly worried trolls would take photos of him to post online, opening the star up to malicious online comments.
“It started off as a tumor on his neck - a huge lump on his throat - and it was very visible,” Block said, adding, “I know that the reason he didn't get help is because when he goes out people take pictures, put it on the internet and say not nice things about him," adding, "He's subject to public ridicule all the time and it sucks. People need to know he is a human."
Part of the reason Block came forward with this information was because of rumors that began to spread online claiming that Diamond’s cancer was a hoax. “He's a person. It's real. It's not a hoax....Please give him his peace and let him try to get better,” a tearful Block said during an emotional plea he posted on Facebook. It's incredibly sad that Diamond had to worry about what cruel people had to say about his personal business and his health. Dustin Diamond, who had to live far too much of his life in the judgemental public eye, will be dearly missed by not only those closest to him but to fans around the world.
