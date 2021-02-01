Dustin Diamond Put Off Doctor Visit Over Fears Of Online Trolls Before Cancer Took His Life

Part of the reason Block came forward with this information was because of rumors that began to spread online claiming that Diamond’s cancer was a hoax. “He's a person. It's real. It's not a hoax....Please give him his peace and let him try to get better,” a tearful Block said during an emotional plea he posted on Facebook. It's incredibly sad that Diamond had to worry about what cruel people had to say about his personal business and his health. Dustin Diamond, who had to live far too much of his life in the judgemental public eye, will be dearly missed by not only those closest to him but to fans around the world.