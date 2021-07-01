‘Dumped Dope’ Alex Rodriguez Demands Jennifer Lopez Stop ‘Humiliating’ Him?

Is Alex Rodriguez furious at Jennifer Lopez for “flaunting” her latest flings? That was one tabloid’s story a couple of months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Booted Beefcake’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Gives Jennifer Lopez An Ultimatum?

Back in May, the Globe reported “shameless slugger” Alex Rodriguez is giving his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, an ultimatum: “Stop treating him like a dumped dope, or he’ll start talking.” The tabloid alleges Rodriguez “tore into” Lopez over dinner in Beverly Hills. An inside source tells the outlet, “He’s resigned to their being over but wants it to be smooth and amicable — that’s why he insisted on this dinner the minute she got back from shooting.”

The tabloid maintains that Rodriguez has “good reason” for being upset with Lopez. The insider dishes, Rodriguez is apparently frustrated at Lopez’s “flaunting” and bragging about her other exes. The outlet insists Rodriguez “wants respect” but his pride has been wounded by Lopez moving on so quickly and so publicly.

The source goes on, “It’s been humiliating for Alex and he’s made it known it needs to stop — right now!” The publication wraps by recapping Rodriguez’s texting scandal with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, which has been largely pointed to as the reason for Lopez and Rodriguez’s broken engagement. Finally, the insider muses, “There’s nothing to stop Alex from singing like a canary.”

Jennifer Lopez ‘Prowling For A New Guy’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, it’s unclear what dirt the tabloid alleges Rodriguez is going to spill about Lopez. Even if Lopez were flaunting her flings, in what world would Rodriguez sharing personal information about her be an appropriate reaction? While the tabloid certainly paints Lopez in a not-so-flattering light, the outlet is accusing Rodriguez of outright blackmail. There was absolutely no evidence to back up any of the outlet’s claims about Rodriguez, and he seems to be maintaining his distance from Lopez. The two stars have already publicly said that they’ll continue to work together on their shared companies, so we doubt Rodriguez wants to burn one of his biggest business partners.

Now, there’s the matter of Jennifer Lopez’s love life. It’s absolutely shameful the way this report paints Lopez, alleging she’s having meaningless flings left and right with her co-stars and exes and somehow rubbing it in Rodriguez’s face. That simply isn’t true.

If the tabloid had done its research, it would have found that Lopez had not only reunited with her ex Ben Affleck, but they took a trip to Montana together shortly before this article was published. Sure, it can be debated that Lopez was moving on fast, but that’s Lopez’s business and is of no concern to the tabloids. The point is, Lopez is seeing only one man, which is not what the outlet would have readers believe. Clearly, the tabloid’s source was sorely misinformed or completely fictional.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez

This wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid got it wrong about Lopez and Rodriguez’s relationship. A while back, the outlet alleged Lopez was getting a bit too close to her co-star Milo Ventimiglia for Rodriguez’s liking. Then, the magazine claimed Lopez was feuding with Rodriguez’s ex-wife. And more recently, the outlet tried to claim that Rodriguez was under the impression he and Lopez would get back together after breaking off their engagement. Clearly, the Globe is no authority on the former couple.

