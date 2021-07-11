‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach ‘Smashing The Scales At 230 Pounds’?

Is Daisy Duke actress Catherine Bach putting her health at risk with massive weight gain? That’s the story one tabloid cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Catherine Bach ‘Packed On’ A ‘Staggering’ 100 Pounds?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach is risking her health after gaining over 100-pounds. According to the report, recent photos show the former pinup girl is “twice the woman she used to be.” A physician with no association to Bach tells the tabloid, “She looks like she’s put on at least 100 pounds and she’s put her health in peril.”

According to the report, stress is what’s getting to her. The outlet asserts she’s grieving the loss of her career, as well as the tragic death of her husband Peter Lopez a decade prior. The doctor goes on, “Eating is a way of dealing with stress,” adding, “But the weight is in the lower belly — putting her at high risk for diabetes and heart disease.” Apparently, the bombshell who gave daisy duke denim shorts their name used to have no problem staying fit when her husband was around. An insider insists she would go “dancing, hiking and swimming,” to stay in shape. But after Lopez tragically took his own life, Bach allegedly began struggling with her weight.

The outlet goes on to suggest that Bach, who is walking with the aid of a cane in the photo, is having trouble getting around due to her weight. Although eating may be Bach’s way of coping with stress, the tabloid’s “medical experts” insist she’s doing far more harm than good. The tabloid hears from another doctor who has no ties to Bach that adds, “She’s simply overeating,” before noting, “She needs to address her health before it’s too late!”

‘Bombshell Turned Balloon’ Catherine Bach Putting Her Health At Risk?

Geez, just let the woman live. This entire story is so horrifically offensive that it was frankly hard to get through, so let’s unpack it. First, there’s the photo. Sure, Bach doesn’t look the same way she did 40 years ago when she played Daisy Duke, but that’s to be expected. It’s unfair to hold anyone to that standard, let alone an “’80s sex symbol,” as the tabloid puts it. Furthermore, those weren’t the only pictures snapped of Bach on her outing, but we shouldn’t be surprised the magazine used the least flattering ones.

In the other photos, it’s a sunny day and Bach is out on the town with a male companion. At one point, Bach noticed the camera and flashed a charming smile. While we have no idea what necessitated her use of a cane, the tabloid doesn’t either. Plenty of people need the assistance of a cane for a plethora of reasons, and it’s offensive to automatically assume it’s because of her weight. If Bach is happy, then what’s the story here? Obviously, the magazine only aimed to shame her, discrediting any claims it made along the way.

Tabloids Are Not Medical Advice Columns

Plenty of tabloids handle the topic of weight irresponsibly, but the National Enquirer is especially bad about it. Spurred on by alleged “medical experts,” the outlet is constantly making up stories about celebrities’ health. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Renee Zellweger was putting her health in jeopardy with an “extreme” 500 calorie a day diet. Then, the tabloid alleged Garth Brooks was headed for a “death sentence” after constant yo-yo dieting. The publication even reported friends of “hefty hermit” Jack Nicholson were fearing for his life. Obviously, the National Enquirer has no medical authority, and none of these incredibly misleading claims should be taken seriously.

