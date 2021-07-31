Duggar Family ‘Going Broke’ Amid Josh Duggar’s Arrest, Facing A ‘Crippling Financial Crisis’?

Has the Duggar family hit hard times financially following Josh Duggar‘s arrest? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Josh Duggar Arrest ‘Plunges’ Family Into ‘Financial Crisis’?

This week’s edition of In Touch reports the latest cancellation of the Duggars’ TLC show has the family “facing possible ruin.” The report rehashes Josh Duggar’s initial scandal where he was accused of molesting five young girls, four of which were his own sisters. The victims did not press charges and Duggar was never prosecuted, but the family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled as a result of the scandal. That being said, the family picked back up just months later without their eldest son in the show Counting On. But now that Josh has been arrested for possession of child pornography, TLC has yet again canceled the Duggars’ show.

An inside source tells the outlet, “The Duggars are going through yet another family crisis, this time having to do with money,” adding, “Josh’s latest scandal has made them radioactive again, and without income from the show — plus they have to pay legal fees — they could go broke.” The insider attests Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the family, earned $850,000 for every season of the show. “That’s a lot of money to go without,” the tipster muses, “Jim Bob’s other ventures — his real estate business and various commercial properties — aren’t enough to keep them afloat, and they could suffer, too, from the latest scandal. The income generated from the show has been crucial to this family’s survival.”

The source speculates, “They’re likely hemorrhaging tens of thousands of dollars a month,” adding that Jim Bob “has to pay Josh’s legal fees, which could easily exceed $1 million very quickly.” The source notes that members of the family likely need “intensive therapy,” which is sure to be costly. According to the insider, Jim Bob is trying to be forgiving, “but he’s furious with Josh. It all comes down to money with Jim Bob, despite the image he’s created. He’s a realist and knows their faith isn’t going to get them through this one and pay the bills.”

Duggar Family ‘Going Broke’?

So, is it true the Duggars are going broke amid Josh’s recent arrest? To say that would be an oversimplification of the family’s situation. The Duggars are no doubt in a tough and trying position at the moment. In canceling their show, TLC wrote that it “will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” adding that the network “feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” In the time since, plenty of members of the Duggar family have come out expressing their support for TLC’s decision.

To only focus on the family’s finances would be to blatantly ignore what it is they are dealing with. It’s incredibly misleading to suggest Jim Bob is only concerned with the money. The truth is, this tabloid nor its alleged sources have any true insight into the Duggar family’s situation. While it’s totally possible that the family’s finances have taken a major blow, it’s far more likely that they are focused on the safety, health, and happiness of their children amid the extremely difficult circumstances.

Similar Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time the tabloid has caught In Touch lying about the Duggars. Back in 2017, the tabloid claimed the Duggar parents were divorcing, which Gossip Cop proved false. Furthermore, the tabloid frequently gets it wrong about celebrities’ finances. Earlier this year the outlet alleged Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were fighting about money. Then the magazine reported Katie Holmes was struggling financially and regretted her divorce from Tom Cruise. Obviously, In Touch is not a reputable source.

