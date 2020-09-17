Duck Dynasty' Devastation? Robertson Family Hit By Hurricane Laura

All Is Well With The Robertson Clan

While Hurricane Laura was certainly no joke, the Globe is reaching a bit with this story. The other photos the paper presented of damaged homes from the hurricane don’t belong to any of the members from the Duck Dynasty brood. The only picture that was factual was the one with a gigantic tree that fell in front of Willie and Korie Robertson’s home. Thankfully, this is the only severe blow the Robertson’s had to deal with, their home was not touched or damaged. Also, Korie took to Instagram to let everyone know that the family was okay.