Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Mesh Shirt, But Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About Her Shoes

Pop sensation Dua Lipa wore a highly-revealing black mesh top in a recent Instagram photo, but that’s not what got her followers talking. Instead, fans were quick to focus on the “Levitating” singer’s shoes, which were not only a vibrant color, but were perhaps the most oddly shaped heels we’ve seen in a long while. It’s no wonder those quirky heels upstaged Lipa’s sexy top.

Dua Lipa Scorches In Instagram Photoshoot

The desert was the perfect location for Dua Lipa’s casual photoshoot because the pop star looked hot, hot, hot! She rocked out a few poses next to a humongous cactus and looked like a total smokeshow in her black mesh top and black skirt. The mesh crop top didn’t leave much to the imagination and was connected to the singer’s floaty black skirt by a series of strings that wrapped around Lipa’s trim midsection. The skirt also boasted a large slit that left almost the entire length of Lipa’s leg bare, showing off her tanned and toned gams.

We Can’t Stop Looking At Lipa’s Unreal Heels

While Lipa’s outfit was clearly killer, it was her bright purple slide on heels that stole the show. The heels were fashionably quirky, with the top of the heel slightly thinner than its chunky sole. That made the heel almost look like a perfect triangle, with a thin band of white along the very bottom of it to further accentuate the unusual shape.

Lipa made sure to show the bold and beautiful shoes off in nearly every pose she did and it didn’t escape her fans’ notice. “​​It’s the shoes for meeeeeeeeeeee,” one follower wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji to the end of their comment. Another simply squealed, “​​those shoes!!!!” Yet another fan made their wish clear, writing, “I want the shoes in US men’s 10 please!!”

Others focused on more pressing matters. “Did she just lean on a cactus?!?!?!” one incredulous fan wrote. The cactus looked to be completely spine free, so Lipa was more than likely safe to use it as support, but it’s sweet of her fans to be concerned. Honestly, they ought to be more worried for that cactus. Sure, it’s used to the desert heat, but Dua Lipa’s even hotter!

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Jenna Fischer Is Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Photo, See The Pic Here



Kelly Ripa Exposes Ryan Seacrest’s Feet And Fans Are Going Wild Over Them



Lady Gaga Goes Without Makeup – Or A Shirt – In Latest Instagram Video



Alfonso Ribeiro Facing Backlash Over Controversial Video After Blaming White Wife For Lack Of Black Support