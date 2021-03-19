Dua Lipa Gives A Sneaky Peek Up Her Skirt In Insta Pic

Dua Lipa was nominated for six Grammys and walked away as the winner for best Pop Visual Album, and clearly the British pop star is still celebrating her success. She’s been posting photos of those celebrations to her Instagram page, and one photo, in particular, jumped out at us. While showing off a pair of bright yellow, platform boots, Lipa gave fans a peek at her bright red underwear.

The picture in question is buried in a photoset featuring Dua Lipa’s boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, holding an incredibly cute dog, an ice cream sundae, and two of Lipa’s friends. In the photo. Lipa pops one of her heels on a bathroom counter to include it in the shot.

Dua Lipa Exposes All, Click Through Post To View

The pose caused her short dress, which is emblazoned with an adorable image of a kitten sleeping on top of a puppy, to ride up, exposing her undies. It’s pretty hard to miss them, since they’re fire engine red and clash magnificently with the bright yellow boot.

The photo has a lot going on. Lipa is not only taking a bathroom mirror selfie, she’s also brushing her teeth. It’s hard to tell if she’s getting ready for a night out or if she’s just getting in and heading to bed. Regardless, it’s clear from every photo included in the post that Lipa is enjoying herself and having the time of her life.

