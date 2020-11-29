Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel?

This tabloid has never quite gotten the story right when it comes to Deschanel’s relationship with Jonathan. Gossip Cop recently debunked the outlet’s claim that the 500 Days Of Summer star was only with Jonathan for “booty calls” and to prop up her career. The dishonest tabloid also got busted for claiming that Jonathan’s relationship with Deschanel was driving a wedge between him and his twin. The two remain close, and Deschanel is now a welcome part of their family. It’s no wonder this magazine has such a bad reputation.