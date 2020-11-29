Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel?

Was Property Brothers star Drew Scott warning his twin, Jonathan, to “pump the breaks” on his relationship with “twice-married” Zooey Deschanel? One tabloid claimed Drew told his brother he should be “realistic about taking on stepdaddy duties” to Deschanel’s two children from her previous marriage. Gossip Cop looked into the situation.
The National Enquirer ran a story over the summer with the title, “Property Bro Ain’t Sold On Twin’s Future With Zooey!” The subtitle to the piece further explained, “Drew Fears Jonathan Taking On Too Much With Divorced Mom,” based on testimony from unverified, unknown “sources.”
The tabloid contended that Drew Scott was “thrilled” that his twin “found love with twice-married Zooey Deschanel,” but he hoped Jonathan would “pump the brakes on any wedding plans” with the New Girl star until he was absolutely certain that she was “The One!” the source insisted.
Drew is worried Jonathan might be diving in too quickly.
Jonathan and Zooey had been spending lots of time together in lockdown after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the source explained, which was one reason behind Drew’s concern. The source also pointed out that Drew recalled how “shattered” Jonathan was after his marriage to Kelsy Ully, whom he married in 2007, ended in 2013.
In addition to his fears of Jonathan being hurt by love for the second time, Drew was also advising his brother to be “realistic” about the idea of being a stepfather to Deschanel’s two children, with the source adding,
Jonathan has always spoken about wanting kids, but he’s never spent any real time around them.
Not only are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel not rushing to the altar, but Drew’s opinion on the matter, if he even gave it in the first place, has absolutely no bearing on what Jonathan does with his relationship. He’s an adult, and he can make his own choices, with or without his twin’s consent.
Jonathan himself addressed the rumors about his supposed engagement to Deschanel, as well as his brother’s reactions to his relationship with the actress with SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show. The Property Brothers star explained,
“We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship.’ And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we're like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?’ Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?”
Furthermore, Jonathan emphasized, “I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter.” If Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel do get engaged in the near future, they’ll be the ones to spread the news. A shady, untrustworthy tabloid like the Enquirer would definitely be the last to know.
This tabloid has never quite gotten the story right when it comes to Deschanel’s relationship with Jonathan. Gossip Cop recently debunked the outlet’s claim that the 500 Days Of Summer star was only with Jonathan for “booty calls” and to prop up her career. The dishonest tabloid also got busted for claiming that Jonathan’s relationship with Deschanel was driving a wedge between him and his twin. The two remain close, and Deschanel is now a welcome part of their family. It’s no wonder this magazine has such a bad reputation.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
