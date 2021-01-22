Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Saved By COVID Quarantine? News Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Saved By COVID Quarantine?
News

Drew Carey's Retirement, Tiger Woods' Ex Drama, And This Week's Gossip

Things can change in an instant in Hollywood, and that includes everything from shock pregnancy announcements to sudden retirements. Gossip Cop has heard plenty of both this past week, as well as a ton more. Here's what's going on in the world of celebrity gossip.

Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood

The National Enquirer reports that Carey's career is in question as he copes with the brutal murder of his ex-fiancée, Amie Hardwick. The outlet says that the tragedy is affecting him in more ways than one in this emotionally-charged rumor. Here's what we know about the host's plans for 2021.

Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?

It's "Thor Vs Aquaman: Aussie Turf Wars" according to the Enquirer. Momoa's presence in Australia is reportedly worrying Hemsworth, who thinks he may lose his crown as the biggest star of Australia with the Aquaman actor. We checked in on the brewing feud here.

Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have 'Baby On The Way'?

Woman's Day reports that the former One Direction singer's connection with Wilde is his "most serious" yet, and he's apparently already prepared to take that next step with her and have his first child. While he's “not a fan of marriage… he can’t wait to be a father,” a source says. Here's what we know about the new relationship.

Tiger Woods Trying To Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn

Woods and Vonn dated for a number of years before splitting in 2015, but with Vonn's recent breakup with her fiance, Woman's Day says that Woods has been actively trying to win the newly-single Olympian back. Apparently, he's even got his ex-wife's approval to date Vonn once more. This is what's happening between the two superstar athletes.

'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthy's Anti-Vax Views

Jenny McCarthy is infamous for her role in the anti-vaccination movement, and the Enquirer reports that The Masked Singer producers are terrified that she could put the show in hot water with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Here's what we found when we looked into the report.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

