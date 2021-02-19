Report: Drew Carey Quitting ‘Price Is Right,’ Leaving Hollywood

Was Drew Carey planning on leaving The Price Is Right and show business behind after the tragic murder of his ex-fiancée? One tabloid reported the game show host wanted something else out of life and was considering making a big change. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and can set the record straight.





Drew Carey Wanting To Move On From ‘Price Is Right?’

“Drew Through With Showbiz!” read the headline out of an issue of the National Enquirer last year. The tabloid reported that after the death of his ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, Drew Carey was supposedly reconsidering keeping his hosting gig with The Price Is Right and even reported thought about leaving Hollywood itself. A so-called “friend” told the outlet, “Drew is going through hell, and this has changed his life in every way imaginable.”





The source added, “It’s hard to be the jovial host of a TV show when your heart has been torn out by such a horrific tragedy.” Harwick, a therapist and author, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend, whom she had a restraining order against at one point. In the days after the tragedy, Carey took a week-long break from hosting The Price Is Right, saying in a statement,

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”





(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)





The source went on to claim that Carey still believed Harwick was “The One.” The “friend,” added, “In Drew’s mind, he always believed they would get back together, and now he feels completely lost.” Carey did a lot of soul searching, and “told friends this loss has him thinking about pursuing other things in life and leaving Hollywood and The Price Is Right behind.”





Carey’s Future Plans Will Be In “Tribute” To Amie Harwick – Source

Of course, Carey, “still has time remaining on his contract with the show,” but once that’s over, the source insisted that Carey would live “the rest of his life” in “tribute” of Harwick. Carey, the source snitched, “is dedicated to working toward helping toughen domestic violence laws in the wake of Harwick’s death.”





Gossip Cop’s Take On What’s Really Going On

It’s unsurprising that this tabloid would attempt to exploit the death of a woman in order to make baseless assertions about the future of Drew Carey’s career. Carey returned to finish Season 48 of The Price Is Right and Season 49 of the long-lived show is well underway. It’s truly sickening the way this tabloid felt comfortable exploiting Amie Harwick’s death just weeks after it happened. Though the format of the show has changed to accommodate concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carey will still play host to the show and has not publicly made any comments to indicate that he has any plans to leave the show.





The Enquirer has routinely made mockery of tragedies. In April, the disreputable rag insisted Matthew McCongauhey would assume hosting duties for Jeopardy. At the time, long-time host Alex Trebek was still alive and fighting cancer, so Gossip Cop called foul on the story. McConaughey’s rep also denied the rumors. This is the same outlet that once claimed Tom Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods over his health concerns. Selleck still stars on the cop drama, proving we were right to deem the story bogus. Not only is this tabloid disrespectful, but it’s tasteless too.









More News From Gossip Cop

Jeopardy’s Controversial Guest Host Has Contestants Furious

Wendy Williams Show’ Producers ‘Scrambling’ To Replace Her After Health Crisis?

Report: Sharon Osbourne Fired, ‘The Talk’ Getting Replaced With Drew Barrymore’s Show