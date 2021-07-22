Drew Barrymore Can’t Believe The Benefits Of This $18 Pore Shrinking Facemask

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Drew Barrymore is amazing in every way. She is the quintessential “it girl” and has been for decades. Starring in and producing blockbuster movies, baring her soul in autobiographies and committing her life to her two young daughters is inspiring.

Her beauty brand, Flower Beauty, has also always been on the front lines of cruelty-free, inclusive and affordable makeup. And with a keen sense of good-for-you products, Barrymore loves sharing beauty recommendations, whether from her brand or not, with her loyal following.

In a May segment of “Drew’s doggy bag,” Barrymore did just this by sharing all about the Mario Badescu Drying Mask.

Drew Shares The Details

Alongside Ross Matthews, Barrymore raved about the Mario Badescu Drying Mask saying, “It’s a mask that literally blew [her] away.” She said the second she saw the results, she knew she needed to “bring this to the news desk and the doggy bag.”

(The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube)

Drew goes on to say that she, a 46-year-old woman, has visible pores. It seems inevitable that she would, however, onscreen, you can’t see any pores. The magic of makeup is too real, but we can’t help but think it may have something to do with the drying mask as well.

“I’m telling you, my pores were visibly gone,” Barrymore said while Matthews backed up her claims.

All About The $18 Mask

Formulated with sulfur and zinc oxide, the $18 face mask works to pull out impurities and soothe the skin with cucumber extract and calamine. And according to the Mario Badescu website, this mask is also ideal for problem skin.

(The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube)

Simply apply a thin layer onto clean skin, leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with warm water. The website says to use this mask up to three times a week, and it can be used on other parts of the body, too. However, be careful not to overuse the mask, as overdrying can occur.

This $18 facemask seeks to eliminate excess oil, reduce blemishes, soothe the skin and, according to our new BFFs Drew and Ross, reduce the look of pores. For $18, we are so ready to try this Drew-approved mask!

