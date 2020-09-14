Drew Barrymore Show Allegedly Knocking 'The Talk' Off The Air

What's Going On With The Drew Barrymore Show

Plus, the programs are vastly different programs with different purposes — The Talk's roundtable approach is vastly different from how Barrymore has described her show in the press in the lead up to its debut. As it happens, the actress even joked about the Enquirer's past treatment of her when she talked about being open and honest on her show in a recent promotional interview with critics. “You’re on the cover of the National Enquirer at 13 years old for being institutionalized, there’s not much people can throw your way," she said. "Bring it!” Even when the outlet tried to throw a little bit of a compliment her way, it still ultimately came out wrong and looking outrageous.