Drew Barrymore On The Verge Of Collapse Due To Exhaustion?

Does Drew Barrymore have too much on her plate? That’s the story one article is pushing. Gossip Cop has checked in on the talk show host.

Is Drew Barrymore ‘Burning Out’?

A recent edition of OK! ran a short piece entitled “Drew’s Burning Out!” The article goes into detail about Barrymore’s busy schedule, claiming that the actress is taking on too many tasks. The publication insists that Barrymore “had no idea that juggling work and family would be this hard.” Additionally, the article alleges that Barrymore’s unhealthy diet of caffeine and junk food is keeping her up at night. The article paints a scary picture of a working mom close to collapse.

So, is Barrymore really struggling to balance work and family? Gossip Cop doubts that’s the case. The report relies solely on the speculative comments of an unnamed insider. Most likely this insider is a work of fiction or a sorely misinformed source. Additionally, the tabloid acts like Barrymore’s talkshow is her first undertaking since she became a mom.

Thriving As A Working Mother

Motherhood hasn’t stopped Barrymore. Since giving birth in 2012, her career hasn’t skipped a beat. The actress has been in many major films since she started her family. She even starred in the Netflix original Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons before starting her talk show.

All reports show that Barrymore is thriving in her career. While it’s true her kids are one of the reason she’s taken a step back from acting, her new direction seems to fit her homelife much better. As for Barrymore’s health, there’s no evidence to suggest she’s ill.

On the contrary, she speaks out through her talk show on the best ways to nourish the body and has been a long-time advocate for the health benefits of walking barefoot. She even recently launched a gorgeous line of kitchen appliances, seamlessly blending her career and homelife.

Celebrity Health Scares Are Common

We at Gossip Cop look at OK! reports on celebrity wellness with a healthy amount of skepticism. This is the same tabloid that has inaccurately claimed before that Drew Barrymore was on a “downward spiral.” The publication has also made strange claims about Justin Bieber’s health in the past. The tabloid even reported earlier this month that even Tom Cruise was putting his health in danger. It’s clear readers should be skeptical of any medical information not coming from the celebrities themselves.

