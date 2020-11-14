Drew Barrymore, Justin Long Back Together: Report

Did Drew Barrymore and Justin Long start dating again this year? One tabloid claimed that the formerly on-again, off-again couple are definitely back on and Barrymore has “fallen in love with Justin all over again.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and came to a very different conclusion.
“Drew & Justin Together Again!” read the overly cheery headline in a recent edition of OK!. The tabloid insisted that following her divorce from Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore had reconnected with her ex of many years, Justin Long. The two first met on the set of 2007’s He’s Just Not That into You and dated on and off until 2010. After reconnecting with each other recently, the two “decided to give things another shot, a source told the outlet. According to this all-knowing source, the pair have been “hanging out a lot and exchanging flirty late-night texts and emails,” adding,
Drew’s telling friends that she’s fallen in love with Justin all over again.
Now, Barrymore, who the tabloid notes reported “dumped” Long back when their relationship ended in 2010, has “vowed not to break the actor’s heart again.” The source chimed in, “Drew knows now how reckless she could be back then, but she’s grown up a lot over the last decade.” Long was definitely one of the ones that got away, the source continued.
She’s come to the realization that he was one of the best boyfriends she’s ever had. He’s sincere, funny, super-supportive and genuinely loves her for who she is. Drew feels so lucky to have him back in her life.
The untrustworthy source, who had a suspicious amount of insight into the situation, claimed that friends of the talk show host “couldn’t be happier” about the news. “They haven’t seen Drew this giddy in a long time,” the tipster added. “She cares a lot about Justin and knows she’s truly ready for a relationship with him - and Justin feels the same way.” Long’s perspective had largely been missing from the article, which makes us all the more skeptical.
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long remained friends after breaking up almost a decade ago, so the tabloid’s claim that the two reconnected is already suspect. Besides, Barrymore has long signaled that she doesn’t have the time or energy to devote to dating.
Strangely enough, this tabloid reported that Tom Cruise was trying to woo Barrymore a few weeks back. In that article, the outlet made no mention of Barrymore’s supposed rekindled romance with Long, even though it was the outlet that reported it in the first place. Clearly this was a sign that even the tabloid didn’t have faith in its own reporting. Why should we?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.