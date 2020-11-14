Drew Barrymore, Justin Long Back Together: Report

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long Giving Relationship 'Another Shot?'

“Drew & Justin Together Again!” read the overly cheery headline in a recent edition of OK!. The tabloid insisted that following her divorce from Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore had reconnected with her ex of many years, Justin Long. The two first met on the set of 2007’s He’s Just Not That into You and dated on and off until 2010. After reconnecting with each other recently, the two “decided to give things another shot, a source told the outlet. According to this all-knowing source, the pair have been “hanging out a lot and exchanging flirty late-night texts and emails,” adding,