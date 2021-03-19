Drew Barrymore Having A Third Baby, Inspired By Cameron Diaz?

One year ago, an article claimed that Drew Barrymore was inspired by Cameron Diaz to have another baby through IVF. So where is Barrymore now? Gossip Cop wants to follow up.

Did Cameron Diaz Inspire Drew Barrymore to have another baby?

Last March, Gossip Cop investigated the claim that Barrymore was considering IVF after meeting her infant goddaughter. The article claimed that the actress caught a case of baby-fever after seeing Diaz’s baby girl for the first time, and had to act. The source explained that “Drew just turned 45 and seeing how Cam did it at the age of 46, she’s decided to not wait around for a man to make this happen.” The publication insisted that Barrymore wanted a baby boy and that she was exploring sperm donors. The source even claimed she was considering her ex-husband for the job.

Gossip Cop was swift to debunk the story. After reaching out to a source close to Barrymore, who told us the report was bogus, it was clear the story was completely fabricated. This was not the first time Gossip Cop had reported on Barrymore’s baby-fever. It was found that Barrymore has the target of many phony pregnancy rumors, from a similar IVF rumor to an alleged pregnancy from a mystery man.

Where is Barrymore now?

Time has shown that Barrymore did not follow in Diaz’s footsteps. One year later, Barrymore seems as happy as ever with her two daughters. It doesn’t seem like Barrymore is making any plans for a third child any time soon, either. On the contrary, it seems that in the year since this article was published, Barrymore has become quite busy in her professional life. Although she seems to be taking a break from the acting world, it’s clear she isn’t shying away from work in the public eye just yet.

Barrymore has been busy to say the very least. Her talk show, the “Drew Barrymore Show,” debuted in September and has since been renewed for a second season. The show has clearly garnered a viewership with its endless array of celebrity guests.

Additionally, the talk show host continues to make headlines as a successful businesswoman. Barrymore recently released a gorgeous and affordable new kitchen appliance line at Walmart that’s already receiving rave reviews.

After a year of professional success for Barrymore, it’s become clear that Gossip Cop was right all along. It seems Barrymore is not looking to have a third child at the moment.

Gossip Cop has investigated similar reports of Barrymore having a third child and found them totally false as well. We even looked into an article claiming Barrymore was seeking out sperm donors and found the allegation to be 100% fabricated. Despite these reports, it seems like Barrymore’s alleged baby-fever has passed, and she’s focusing her energy elsewhere.

