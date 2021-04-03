Gossip Cop

Drew Barrymore Getting Replaced? Reports Say She’s On The Verge Of ‘Exhaustion’ With Talk Show

Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, April 3, 2021
Drew Barrymore in a white dress
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Drew Barrymore has found a place for herself in the crowded world of daytime television. The Drew Barrymore Show was just renewed for a second season, so there’s a bright future ahead. The Scream star is even following in Oprah Winfrey’s footsteps by launching her own magazine, DREW.

Life is good for Barrymore, but you wouldn’t think that from reading the tabloids. Gossip Cop routinely confronts stories about the ET star getting in feuds, being replaced, or collapsing from exhaustion. Here are some Barrymore rumors that we’ve investigated.

Feuding With Kelly Ripa

According to the National Enquirer, Drew Barrymore was fighting with Kelly Ripa over who would get the best guests. A so-called source said, “It’s been made clear to A-listers if they appear on Drew’s show, they will not be welcomed back” to Live. Ripa saw Barrymore as a direct threat, so she was doing everything she could to ensure the fledgling talk show failed. This story was quickly debunked, as A-listers have more leverage than the talk shows do. The week this story came out, both Julianne Moore and Tyra Banks appeared on both shows, so the story was clearly false.

Drew Barrymore Replaced By Niecy Nash

The Enquirer was at it again a few weeks later when it claimed that Claws star Niecy Nash was replacing Barrymore. Barrymore’s ratings were sagging in their second week, so an insider expected her show to “be canceled when her two-year contract ends.” Nash would get the spot because she was a mix of Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres. Gossip Cop pointed out that Barrymore’s show was hardly tanking, and that two years is an extremely long time in television. Nash will be getting a CBS talk show, but it does not come at Barrymore’s expense.

Barrymore Gets Sharon Osbourne Fired

Back in December, the Enquirer invented yet another rivalry for Drew Barrymore. It claimed that Barrymore was getting The Talk canceled and Sharon Osbourne fired in the process. An insider said, “With just 600,000 viewers, Drew’s show isn’t going to survive much longer — and The Talk numbers have been dropping like a stone.” There’s no logical explanation for what canceling the Talk would help Barrymore, so we debunked the story. A few months later, Osbourne would eventually part ways with The Talk for reasons that had nothing to do with Barrymore whatsoever.

Drew Barrymore ‘Burning Out’

According to OK!, Barrymore’s busy schedule was taking its toll on her health. The tabloid claimed that the Charlie’s Angels star couldn’t handle work and family and was on the verge of collapse. Barrymore’s been juggling Hollywood and motherhood since 2012. There’s no reason to believe she’d suddenly be unable to handle the rigors of a talk show, so Gossip Cop debunked the story. 

