Drew Barrymore Flaunts 20 Pound Weight Loss In Flirty Yellow Swimsuit Pic

Last year, Drew Barrymore revealed she’d dropped a whopping 20 pounds thanks to the help of her friend and trainer Marnie Alton and despite spending the last year in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the talk show host has managed to keep the weight off. Obviously Barrymore has always been easy on the eyes, but she’s got a new confidence since her weight loss that’s done wonders for her. She recently flaunted her trim figure while wearing a yellow swimsuit and it’s clear she feels as good as she looks.

Drew Barrymore Looks Amazing In Skintight Yellow Swimsuit

In February of last year, Drew Barrymore shared some jaw-dropping before and after images of herself to show off her 20-pound weight loss. In a long Instagram caption, Barrymore credited her long-time friend and physical trainer Marnie Alton with her transformation, writing, “She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.”

An Amazing Fitness Journey To Get Here

Barrymore shared that she’d wanted to lose weight for her role in Santa Clarita Diet. She explained in an interview with Today in 2018, “If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight,” adding, “It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila [her character] and then there was like no excuses.” After a lot of hard work, Barrymore revealed the results of her new fitness routine and the difference was night and day.

Now, over a year after giving fans an inside look at her fitness journey, it’s obvious that Drew Barrymore has managed to not only keep the weight off, but it seems as if she’s continued to tone herself up. The results speak for themselves in a new photo she posted of herself to Instagram.

In the saucy snap, Barrymore sits cross-legged on the floor wearing a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit and a flowery swim cap. She’s giving the camera a slight smirk as if to say, “Yeah, I know I look great.” In the caption, the talk show host wrote, “Working and playing,” and tagged her show, The Drew Barrymore Show’s, Instagram page. Whatever she’s getting up to on the show looks like so much fun, we’re kinda bummed we weren’t invited.

Barrymore In The Tabloids

With Barrymore looking so great, it’s only a matter of time before the tabloids start romantically linking her to a variety of other stars. Multiple outlets tried to claim that Barrymore had been convinced to give dating men a second chance by none other than Tom Cruise. These rumors, while somewhat funny, were completely false. There were even rumors last year that Barrymore was getting back together with her ex Justin Long, but there was zero truth to them. When Barrymore does decide to date again, the news will likely come straight from her rather than some disreputable tabloid.