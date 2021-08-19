Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Angelina Jolie smiling in a purple dress Celebrities Angelina Jolie Desperate For Cash, Trying To Land A Billionaire Boyfriend?

Is Angelina Jolie on the prowl for a rich new boyfriend? On tabloid insists Jolie is strapped for cash and looking for a beau with the funds to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Cash-Hungry’ Angelina Jolie Searching For ‘Big-Bucks Boyfriend’? This week, the Globe reports Angelina Jolie has hit hard times financially and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Mick Jagger in a navy coat and white shirt Baby Buzz Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’ The Globe reported Jagger was ready to settle […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lifestyle Serious E.Coli Outbreak Across Several States Potentially Linked To Boxed Cake Mix

We're here to tell you that a new E. coli outbreak is on the loose–but the suspected culprit is a bit surprising.

 by Kelsey Michal
Delta Burke smiling in a red outfit Entertainment Delta Burke Pushing For ‘Designing Women’ Reunion Special?

Is Delta Burke pushing for a Designing Women reboot? One tabloid insists Burke is burying the hatchet with her co-stars of the hit ’80s sitcom and wants to start fresh. Gossip Cop investigates. Delta Burke Puts An End To ’30-Year Grudge’? This week, the Globe reports Delta Burke is ready to reunite with her Designing […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Drew Barrymore Flaunts 20 Pound Weight Loss In Flirty Yellow Swimsuit Pic

B
Brianna Morton
10:22 am, August 19, 2021
Drew Barrymore shoots a sultry look over her shoulder on the red carpet
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Last year, Drew Barrymore revealed she’d dropped a whopping 20 pounds thanks to the help of her friend and trainer Marnie Alton and despite spending the last year in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the talk show host has managed to keep the weight off. Obviously Barrymore has always been easy on the eyes, but she’s got a new confidence since her weight loss that’s done wonders for her. She recently flaunted her trim figure while wearing a yellow swimsuit and it’s clear she feels as good as she looks

Drew Barrymore Looks Amazing In Skintight Yellow Swimsuit

In February of last year, Drew Barrymore shared some jaw-dropping before and after images of herself to show off her 20-pound weight loss. In a long Instagram caption, Barrymore credited her long-time friend and physical trainer Marnie Alton with her transformation, writing, “She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task.” 

An Amazing Fitness Journey To Get Here

Barrymore shared that she’d wanted to lose weight for her role in Santa Clarita Diet. She explained in an interview with Today in 2018, “If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight,” adding, “It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila [her character] and then there was like no excuses.” After a lot of hard work, Barrymore revealed the results of her new fitness routine and the difference was night and day.

Now, over a year after giving fans an inside look at her fitness journey, it’s obvious that Drew Barrymore has managed to not only keep the weight off, but it seems as if she’s continued to tone herself up. The results speak for themselves in a new photo she posted of herself to Instagram. 

In the saucy snap, Barrymore sits cross-legged on the floor wearing a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit and a flowery swim cap. She’s giving the camera a slight smirk as if to say, “Yeah, I know I look great.” In the caption, the talk show host wrote, “Working and playing,” and tagged her show, The Drew Barrymore Show’s, Instagram page. Whatever she’s getting up to on the show looks like so much fun, we’re kinda bummed we weren’t invited. 

Barrymore In The Tabloids

With Barrymore looking so great, it’s only a matter of time before the tabloids start romantically linking her to a variety of other stars. Multiple outlets tried to claim that Barrymore had been convinced to give dating men a second chance by none other than Tom Cruise. These rumors, while somewhat funny, were completely false. There were even rumors last year that Barrymore was getting back together with her ex Justin Long, but there was zero truth to them. When Barrymore does decide to date again, the news will likely come straight from her rather than some disreputable tabloid.

More News From Gossip Cop

Leonardo DiCaprio Has A New Celebrity Suitor, And She’s MUCH Different From His Usual Girlfriends
Drew Barrymore Feuding With ‘Rival’ Kelly Clarkson Over Competing Talk Shows?
Reports Claim Drew Barrymore ‘Hung Up’ On Ex-Husband
Report Claims Drew Barrymore Can’t Get Over Her Ex-Husband
Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast,’ Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show Trouble, And More Weekend Gossip
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.