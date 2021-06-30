Drew Barrymore Feuding With ‘Rival’ Kelly Clarkson Over Competing Talk Shows?

Both are blonde, positive powerhouses ruling daytime TV. But are Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson feuding? One tabloid is claiming the two stars’ rivalry is splitting Hollywood in half. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Barrymore And Clarkson Fighting Over Ratings?

With a headline like “Drew Vs. Kelly: Hollywood Takes Sides!” you’d think the talk show hosts were in some major celebrity beef with one another. The Globe is reporting that some of the biggest names in Hollywood have promised to support Barrymore and The Drew Barrymore Show in her ratings rivalry with Clarkson.

Inside sources told the outlet that the E.T. actress is the favorite host among celebrities. “Once Ellen officially steps down and Kelly takes her time slot, things will get really competitive. Drew’s A-list friends are seriously old school about this stuff, and they’re going to band together and give her all the support she needs,” a source reveals.

The publication claims Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, and Hugh Grant are just a few of those “A-list friends” set on helping Barrymore against Clarkson and The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Drew’s got a ton of loyalty in the movie industry her rival will never have. She’s got the whole of Hollywood on her contact list,” the inside source spilled. “Kelly’s roster of guests is respectable enough, but she can’t compete with Drew. Everyone’s waiting for Ellen to leave, but people are placing their bets on Drew and think she’ll be the ratings grabber.”

What’s Going On With The Two Hosts?

So this rivalry was completely made up by the Globe. The article never even mentions any bad blood between the women. The story is purely about ratings, in which Clarkson would win. As mentioned before, she is set to take DeGeneres’s time slot and The Kelly Clarkson Show was the most-watched talk show in seven years when it premiered. Though Clarkson is blowing Barrymore’s show out of the water, the latter’s ratings are steadily climbing and was renewed for a season 2 in March. There’s space in the talk show world for both women.

The Globe has no idea how Hollywood works. Rarely do guests and hosts have any major say over who appears on talk shows. If you have a project to promote, the studio’s PR team will book you where they can. There’s no secret blacklist or feud determining the lineups.

The publication has been wrong about TV shakeups before. It claimed The Connors begged Roseanne Barr to come back to the show after being killed off due to the actress’s racist Twitter rants. That was in 2018 and the sitcom is still on TV without her. The tabloid incorrectly reported that Mark Harmon was leaving NCIS numerous times and a couple of months ago, Pat Sajak apparently was driving his producers mad to the point of possibly finding a replacement. Gossip Cop busted all three articles, proving this tabloid is absolutely clueless.

